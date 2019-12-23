HPCZ To Sue Defaulting Practitioners

Council Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Bwembya Bwalya, in a statement, stated that the defaulters practising without valid registration certificates and practitioners who have not renewed their Annual Practising Certificates for 2019 and/or preceding years would not be spared.

He explained that the Council had made constant reminders to non-compliant health practitioners and accorded them ample time in which to comply.

“Further, HPCZ would like to disclose that starting next year, a list of compliant health practitioners will be published for the public to be aware of individuals certified to provide healthcare services in Zambia,” Mr Bwalya stated.

He commended practitioners who have been compliant with the conditions of their registration and practising certificates.

“The Council looks forward to enhanced cooperation in the year 2020 and beyond to ensure a nation of healthy and productive people through provision

of quality healthcare services,” said Mr. Bwalya.