IDC Excited about Kalene Hills Fruit Processing Plant In Mwinilunga District

“The Kalene Hills Fruit Processing Plant is one of our most exciting projects because it speaks to one of the key mandate of the IDC, which is to add value to our natural resources”, said IDC Group CEO Mr. Mateyo Kaluba.

Mr. Kaluba said this after the IDC and Senior Chief Kanongesha of Mwinilunga District (where the project is based), signed an MOU on pertinent issues that concern the planning and implementation of the project.

He further said the IDC was honoured to contribute to turning a valuable natural resource in Mwinilunga and Ikelenge into wealth for the people. He said the project will not only enhance job creation for the farmers but also various players in the value chain that the project will create.

And Senior Chief Kanongesha said he is happy that the IDC was implementing a project that would change the face of Mwinilunga through the creation of jobs in the District and the entire North-Western Province.

He said the Royal Establishment fully supports the project and was committed to ensuring it is a success.

