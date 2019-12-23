U.S Ambassador Expelled From Zambia

United States Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote has been expelled from Zambia.

Sources have disclosed that the American Ambassador has until next week to leave the country.

This follows the Zambian government’s complaints and issuance of a demache to the American government that they should recall Ambassador Foote as his views on homosexuality were against the laws of the country.

The Ambassador had recently criticised the jailing of two men of Kapiri Mposhi to 15 years for having gay sex, saying the Zambian government did not respect human rights.