U.S Ambassador Expelled From Zambia

United States Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote has been expelled from Zambia.
Sources have disclosed that the American Ambassador has until next week to leave the country.
This follows the Zambian government’s complaints and issuance of a demache to the American government that they should recall Ambassador Foote as his views on homosexuality were against the laws of the country.
The Ambassador had recently criticised the jailing of two men of Kapiri Mposhi to 15 years for having gay sex, saying the Zambian government did not respect human rights.
7 Comments
lasiwe phiri
zambia wat a country so u mean onry homosexual is a serious case,what about issues of corruption,misusing of public funds,thieving,political violence and alot of other crimes being committed. coming out so strong on isue of yakumbuyo failing to come out so strong on issue of loadsheding,hunger,unemployment,enconomic hardship,high level of poverty. what a useless goverment
Whiteson
Expelled? or Recall?
Anyway, look at the following:
One 1)
Same-sex sexual activity is proscribed by Cap. 87, Sections 155 through 157 of Zambia’s penal code.[4]
Section 155 (“Unnatural Offences”) classifies homosexual sex (in the vague description “carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature”) as a felony punishable by imprisonment for 14 years.[4]
Any person who- (a) has carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature; or … (c) permits a male person to have carnal knowledge of him or her against the order of nature; is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for fourteen years.
Section 156 imposes imprisonment for seven years for any “attempt to commit unnatural offences”. Finally, Section 157 applies to “any act of gross indecency” committed between males, “whether in public or in private”, and classifies such acts as felonies punishable by imprisonment for five years. The provision also extends to “attempts to procure the commission of any such act [of gross indecency]”.[4]
TWO 2)
“…There is implicit but no explicit legal protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in the Zambian Constitution. The Constitution of 1991, as amended by Act no. 17 of 1996, contains an anti-discrimination clause, present in Article 23 of the document. According to Article 23(1), “no law shall make any provision that is discriminatory either of itself or in its effect”. Article 23(2) further prohibits discrimination “by any person acting by virtue of any written law or in the performance of the functions of any public office or any public authority”, and Article 23(3) defines discrimination as extending to differential treatment of persons on the basis of “race, tribe, sex, place of origin, marital status, political opinions, color or creed”.[4]…” – Wikipedia
logo
JOKES ASIDE 2021 GAYS ARE GOING THROUGH VOTES NOT RIGGING.
Monk
Yes, yes, I am glad that has come to pass. Just because america donate does not mean they have all the rights to say what they want. We are independent and capable of governing ourselves. Well done Minister of foreign affairs.
Truth man
This is very interesting ! Government daring America, on an issue of human rights. This is like digging a mountain with a spoon. Who benefits from this ? The people of Zambia or the rulling party? This matter should not have gone this far. A comment by a diplomat cannot be allowed to disrupt good relations with friendly countries like USA. The diplomat did not write to the government over the jailing of those gay men. He just made a personal opinion just like anyone whether foreign or a Zambian.Well well well, what happens next , I don’t know!!!!
Pharaoh
Let him just go and earlier on I said it We are not talking about comparisons here, let’s face facts and jokes aside.
Herv Rena
Well,no more AID for u,Zambian…….TRUMP!