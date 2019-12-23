U.S. To Withdraw Ambassador to Zambia After Gay Rights Dispute

By Taonga Clifford Mitimingi & Matthew Hill, Bloomberg News.
The U.S. has decided to withdraw its ambassador to Zambia, after the president of the Southern African nation said he didn’t want him there for criticizing the jailing of two men for having a consensual relationship, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The U.S. has no immediate plans to replace Ambassador Daniel Foote, one person said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.
The State Department is “dismayed” with Zambia for having effectively declared Foote a persona non grata, it said in an emailed statement. The U.S. government strongly opposes abuses against sexual minorities, it said, without confirming Foote’s withdrawal.
The dispute started after Foote said he was “horrified” after a Zambian court last month sentenced two men to 15 years imprisonment for having consensual sex while corrupt officials steal millions in public funds and walk free. Zambian President Edgar Lungu responded by saying he wanted Foote to leave the country.
The U.S. provides Zambia with about $500 million in annual aid.
john chama
Mr Foote! Go….we don’t need u goooo for good nonsense. If it meant that Zambian citizen will one time die from hunger, let us die but do the tight things. Go to hell America.
Richard sakala
Deer Editor, I am writing to you this small canography to the reply of the posted News on social media. If his honourable Mr President want Mr Daniel Foote to leave the country, that’s fine for me ‘but’ Americas answer is that they don’t have plans of replacing another apart from Mr Foote,So that will mean the American Embassy will be closed until the next term when President Mr Donald Trump is out,so will the system of getting an American visa on net be possible. Let His honourable Mr president sit with the right Advisors.
@john chama you are dull why condeming things dat dont affect u? why not condem things dat affect u directly like corruption,misusing public funds,high poverty level,enconomic hardship.they have fought homosexual,leaving out hunger,loadshedn,coruption,unemployment etc. ok no more aid