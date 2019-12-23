Unknown People Have Allocated Land Illegally In Kitwe

Kitwe City Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Lidah Kamanga has confirmed the development and has since cautioned the public not to buy any land from those masquerading as agents of the council.

“Kitwe City Council would like to advise the general public to be cautious of unscrupulous individuals that are masquerading as agents of the Council and illegally allocating land in Mufuchani and Meanwood area across Kafue. Members of the public are further advised to first verify proof of ownership which can either be an offer letter or title from the Ministry of Lands before buying land,” Kamanga stated.

“In addition, the Council strongly cautions individuals involved in illegal land allocation to refrain from such vices. Once found, action will be taken against all those participating in such illegal acts. Further, members of the public are urged to be vigilant by reporting all cases of illegal land allocation to the Council so that necessary action can be taken.”

©Zambia Reports 2019.