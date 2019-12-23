Wedson Nyirenda Resigns From Baroka

Wedson Nyirenda has resigned from ABSA Premiership side Baroka FC in the wake of the club’s 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

The Zambian coach has decided to call it quits with the club winless in nine home games this season and just a point above the relegation zone.

Nyirenda joined the Limpopo club ahead of the 2018/19 season and had instant success, leading the team to the Telkom Knockout trophy with a surprise victory over Orlando Pirates in the final.

But he has found the going tough in the league and after narrowly avoiding relegation last season, has become embroiled in another battle at the bottom in this campaign.

His 51 games in charge yielded 12 wins, 18 draws and 21 defeats in all competitions. Only five of those wins came at home, which ultimately proved his downfall.

Source: SuperSport

