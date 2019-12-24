The $250,000 License Fee Is Fake News, States President Edgar Lungu

Following his address on Facebook concerning Government’s recent decision to legalize the medical use of cannabis, based on scientific evidence from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and others; one of the most frequently asked questions concerning the matter relates to the $250,000 license fee for prospective participants in the new sub-sector.

President has refuted claims that it is the official position, “I wish to state that the aforementioned $250,000 license fee which has been widely reported on social and other media is only fake news which is aimed at misleading you – the general public.”

“Our detractors are deliberately distorting facts and fabricating falsehoods in an effort to thwart future health and economic benefits which shall accrue to our nation from this new policy decision,” he stated.

He has since advised that Government shall soon communicate the applicable license fees and other additional regulations concerning the medical use of cannabis, through official channels.

“In this regard, I wish to urge you all to totally disregard any news which does not come from official Government channels because, those are only speculations and fake news by the cynics with the aim of misleading, creating confusion, misinforming and creating a distasteful caricature of my Government, the Head of State emphasised.

President Edgar Lungu is urging all Zambians to do their part to stamp out fabrications and fake news from our society by ignoring them.

©Zambia Reports 2019.