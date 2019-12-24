Govt Admits AfDB Sanctions But Says Situation Not Exactly As It Has Been Portrayed

Government has admitted that the African Development Bank (AfDB) has imposed sanctions on Zambia for failing to pay an outstanding debt of $1.4 million.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement issued today, stated that the situation was however not as portrayed on social media and urged Zambians and stakeholders not to panic.

“Government wishes to inform the nation that the information circulating on social media to the effect that the African Development Bank has put Zambia under sanctions for failing to repay loans should not cause any panic. Government acknowledges that the AfDB did write to the Ministry of Finance yesterday, 23rd December, 2019, to inform the Ministry that as of yesterday, 23rd December, 2019, the Bank had not received full payment in respect of Bank Group bills,” the statement issued by the Minstry fo Finance Public Relations Unit stated.

“The Bank Group added that in accordance with the Bank Group Policy on Loan Arrears Recovery, it wished to inform the Government that sanctions were imposed on 15th December, 2019. It was further stated that the Bank Group counted on Government’s prompt action for the timely settlement of the amounts due to enable the lifting of sanctions.”

The MoF stated that the bill was currently being processed for payment.

“The position of the Government on this matter is that payment of the outstanding amount of $1.4 million is being processed and will be finalised as soon as possible. The delay in the settlement of the bill was due to the sudden depreciation of the kwacha which increased the volume of the kwacha needed to settle the amount. It must be understood that the Government budget is always in Kwacha and if there is a sudden and significant adjustment in the exchange rate, the Ministry of Finance may experience the challenge in meeting obligations payable in foreign currency. This is normal and may occur from time to time,” the Ministry stated.

Government wishes to assure the nation and all other stakeholders that the situation is under control and is not as portrayed on social media.

