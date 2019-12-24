IG Orders Intensified Patrols In Crime Hotspots

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed all Provincial Police Commissioners to deploy enough Police officers in identified crime hotspots to conduct both foot and motorized patrols.

In a Christmas message sent out today, Mr. Kanganja stated that crime has an effect on all human beings and it was because of that fact that he had directed provincial commissioners to ensure the safety of all during the festive season.

“As we come to the end of the year, I wish to thank members of the public for the unwavering support rendered to the Zambia Police Service in the year 2019 in fighting crime. It is indisputable that crime has an effect on all of us; it is therefore incumbent upon all stakeholders to collaborate and work together in suppressing this vice. This can best be achieved if police and members of the general public cultivate and sustain the existing relations,” Kanganja stated.

“I have directed all Provincial Police Commissioners to deploy enough Police officers in identified crime hotspots to conduct both foot and motorized patrols. We therefore appeal to those celebrating to help us realize a crime-free festive season by playing their part in ensuring their personal safety. Crime prevention is a shared responsibility which calls for the intervention of all stakeholders, members of the public inclusive.”

He stated that this is the period when people were in a celebratory mood that criminals also take advantage of the situation to deprive and steal from unsuspecting members of the public by heightening their criminal activities.

“I am therefore reminding the public to be security alert by sealing all security loopholes which may give criminals an opportunity to perpetuate their ill plans of attacking innocent members of the public. This is also a time when we record an increase in assault cases and Gender Based Violence as most people abuse alcohol in the guise of celebrating and as a result they tend to be more violent. Alcohol abuse as you may be aware has been a leading cause of Gender Based Violence in our country as well as increased Road Traffic Accidents which in some cases have led to loss of lives,” Mr. Kanganja stated.

“As Zambia Police Service, we guarantee members of the public maximum security by putting in place a number of security measures aimed at ensuring public peace and order. It is the mandate and the responsibility of the Zambia Police Service to ensuring prevalence of law and order so that members of the public can enjoy and celebrate in a free and peaceful environment throughout the country.”

He further advised that those celebrating festivities should avoid alcohol abuse.

“…[and they] should also avoid drinking and driving as engaging in such may endanger their lives and those of other road users. Further, we have deployed enough traffic officers to intensify on the number of snap check points countrywide. We therefore call upon motorists countrywide to cooperate with the officers by ensuring that they comply with the rules and regulations of the Road Traffic Act. The presence of our officers on the roads is not intended to intimidate motorists but for the purpose of saving lives,” stated Kanganja.

©Zambia Reports 2019.