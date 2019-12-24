Our Kwacha Continues To Gain

The local currency has continued to make gains on the foreign exchange market after recovering from massive losses seen over a week ago when it traded around K15 against the United States Dollar.

By Friday last week, the local currency gained by about 8 per cent against the United States Dollar from around K14.90 to K13.60.

There has been some appreciable gain against the British Pound as well which was racing towards K20 by last Thursday to the current K17.20 on average.

There has been a gain against the euro and the South African rand as well to around K14.65 and K0.95 respectively.

