MAILBOX: Has The AfDB Frozen All Projects In Zambia As Reported On Social Media?

Because of a number of queries from our followers via Facebook mailbox over the subject, we feel compelled to make a public post.

We have written to the African Development Bank country office here in Lusaka to get the official position. At Zambia Reports, we do not share unverified news. It, however, appears very unlikely that there is truth in it.

This month the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) Management Board, the legal support arm of the African Development Bank, met in Abidjan, to review the institution’s activities, work plan and budget for 2020.

It was an opportunity for the board to review and deliberate on ALSF interventions, which contribute meaningfully to development in Africa. It was during this meeting that the news doing rounds on social media on Zambia would have been tabled.

The current members of the Board include Gaston Kenfack, Cameroon; Eva Jhala, Zambia; Nimatou Feliho, Benin; Bruce Montador, Canada; and Mahomed Rafique, Mozambique.

During the same month, on 11th December, 2019, the AfDB through the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection awarded a tender, Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Works in Mansa and Samfya to China Civil Engineering Corporation worth $28m whose contract start date is 1st February, 2020. This project, too, would have been frozen.

In the absence of a credible source of information over the issue, as Zambia Reports, we decline to comment further but promise to share with you the official response when it is made available by the AfDB.

