NBA Issues More Permits To Import Products That May Contain GMO

THE National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has granted L&A Logistics Limited, Gola Stock Feeds and Chemical Manufacturers Limited permits to import products that may contain genetically modified organisms.

In a statement issued today, NBA Communications Officer Sandra Lombe explained that these new import permits are valid for five years.

She adds that L&A logistics will bring in soups, spices, various brands of spreads, salad dressing, various brands of rusks and dog food while Gola Manufacturers Limited will bring in maize grit to be used in making snacks.

“The two new permits bring the total number of import permits granted by the Authority this year (2019) to seven, including permits granted to Gatbro, Southern National Trade Import and Export Limited, Freddy Hirsch, Pick n Pay and Choppies Superstores.” Lombe said.

The Authority has also renewed a total of 23 permits to place on the market products which may contain GMOs.”

“From 2016 to date, the NBA has granted 49 permits for import and placing on the market processed food and feed products, four research permits and issued four Non-GMO clearance certificates for export. And the Authority has observed that the compliance levels were generally impressive for distributors, importers and retailers dealing in products that may contain GMOs,” she said.

Lombe further states that particularly, the Authority is happy that the laboratories with activities involving gene modification technology were adhering to the biosafety standards and the provisions of the biosafety act.

“Spot and compliance checks as well as public awareness and sensitisation were conducted at entry points in Northern, Muchinga, Southern, Western, Copperbelt and Lusaka. Generally compliance levels are impressive,” she said.

Meanwhile, test results for samples of the mealie meal from South Africa transiting Zambia indicates that the maize used to produce the commodity is genetically modified.

The unlabelled mealie meal samples collected from the bags destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo have tested positive for GMO.

The samples were taken recently at Kazungula border from unlabelled bags of mealie meal from South Africa transiting to DRC.

And the Authority has advised cross border traders to buy products that may contain genetically modified organisms locally as those on the Zambian market have already undergone risk assessment by the Authority.

“We are also calling on transporters transiting the country with products that may contain GMOs or have ingredients of GMOs to obtain transit permits so that they are not inconvenienced.There are conditions which they have to adhere to. Those exporting non GMO products can also get clearance certification from the NBA.” Lombe said.

©Zambia Reports 2019.