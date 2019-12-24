Ndola MP Says No One Will Die Of Hunger

Ndola Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Mulenga says no one will die of hunger because President Edgar Lungu cares for the Zambians.

Mulenga yesterday donated 100 bags of mealie meal to residents of Kanini ward.

The PF has embarked on an exercise of donating mealie meal following the continued increase in the price of the commodity.

“The President fully understands what our people are going through because of the bad rainy season we had for 2018/2019. This is why the President Dr Lungu has given this donation of mealie meal to the people. So these 100 bags, you will share. No one will die of hunger,” Mr Mulenga said.

He said giving mealie meal to the people was the best way to celebrate Christmas.

“It’s Christmas time and the best way people can enjoy this period is through giving them something. We will give you mealie meal and other things, you will look for yourselves,” Mr Mulenga said.

Later, Mr Mulenga joined the Christian Faithful in the farewell thanksgiving Church Service for Reverend Eneless Sikaonga of St Paul’s United Church of Zambia in Chipulukusu of Ndola Central Constituency.

Reverend Eneless Sikaonga was ordained 12 years ago and retired today Sunday the 22nd of December 2019.

“It is always good to be in the House of the Lord. We are blessed and we wish Reverend Sikaonga God’s guidance in her next life.The Government, under the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, will continue to govern the country based on the Christian Principles,” said Mr Mulenga.