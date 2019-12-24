No Extension For Road Tax Payments Beyond Dec 31, Says RTSA

The Road Transfer And Safety Agency (RTSA) has disclosed that it will not extend the deadline for payment of vehicle licenses (road tax) for the year 2020.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Frederick Mubanga stated in a press release that all motorists and fleet owners should ensure that they pay their motor vehicle and trailer licenses fees for 2020 on or before 31st December 2019.

Mr. Mubanga stated that in order to facilitate payment for road tax during this period, effective Monday, 9th December 2019, the Agency extended operating hours for selected RTSA service centres from 08:00 hours to 19:00 hours during working days.

He also stated that all RTSA Stations would remain open to the public during lunchtime.

Mr. Mubanga further stated that all RTSA service centres across the country would remain open to the public on Saturdays from 08:00 hours to 13:00 hours.

He implored motorists, fleet owners and members of the general public to utilize this period to pay for Road Tax and other statutory obligations relating to the use of motor vehicles on public roads.

