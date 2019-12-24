PF SG Welcomes Zimba’s Appointment

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has welcomed the appointment of Chris Zumani Zimba as Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs, taking over from Kaizar Zulu.

Mr Mwila said Mr Zimba was not a stranger to the Patriotic Front as he has worked with the ruling party as a consultant.

“I wish to welcome and applaud the appointment of Mr Chris Zumani Zimba as Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs to His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. I would like to assure all the structures and the general membership of the Patriotic Front that Mr Zimba is not a stranger to the Patriotic Front. Mr Zimba has closely worked with my office and the Central Committee in providing consultancy and technical expertise in the formulation and drafting of the Party’s 2021 Operational Strategy,” Mr Mwila stated.

“Mr Zimba possesses incredible academic and professional qualifications and he has immense experience in political strategy and state craft having worked as lecturer, researcher, consultant, blogger and et cetera in political matters. Mr Zimba’s appointment is yet another testament of how committed His Excellency President Edgar Lungu is in lifting the status and influence of young people in the governance structure of our country. President Edgar Lungu has demonstrated again and again that he is a champion of youth and women empowerment through his continued appointments of youths and women to strategic positions of governance.”

He told Mr Zimba that his new position is a very demanding and challenging one.

“With it comes envy, jealousy and temptations. It will require wisdom, humility, loyalty and God’s guidance for you to deliver to the expectations of the President and the general citizenry. Be courageous, faithful and loyal in the discharge of your duties. Be resolute in your quest to protect, promote and defend the Presidency and the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia. Do not get swayed with power and material trappings that come with your position. Stay focused and be an example and encouragement to your fellow peers that with hard work, discipline and dedication, one can achieve unimaginable things in life,” stated Mr Mwila.