RTSA To Revoke Driver’s Licences Of All Drivers Found Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol

The Road Transport and Safety AGENCY (RTSA) has set itself an ambitious task to deliver an ‘accident free Christmas festivity’ by seeking the cooperation of all road users and Zambian citizens in general in eliminating risky behavior that result in road injuries, fatalities and loss of property.

In a statement issued today, RTSA Acting Director Mr. Gladwell Banda has wished the Zambian people an ‘accident free Christmas festivity’ and cautioned motorists against lawlessness during this period and beyond.

He says the Agency seeks to ensure that no life is lost on account of negligent behavior during this period and beyond.

“Therefore, the RTSA will revoke Driving Licences for all drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol. The Agency will be evoking the provisions of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002, which empowers the Office of the Director to revoke the driving Licence for any driver that seems to be a danger to the public”, Mr. Banda said.

He has indicated that RTSA has intensified and deployed an all-out road traffic law enforcement patrols to reach out to all road users and to secure their cooperation in mitigating accidents.

He adds that the Agency has since deployed adequate traffic law enforcement officers on highways to curb road accidents.

The operation is jointly carrying out country-wide traffic law enforcement with Zambia Police for the festive period.

