Chiteme Hands Over Foot Bridge To Community

Nkana Constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Alexander Chiteme has commissioned a bridge connecting Buchi and Kamitondo communities constructed at a cost of K136,000. In the previous years, residents of Buchi and Kamitondo have faced challenges to connect the two areas especially in the rainy season due to absence of a bridge.

Hon. Chiteme who is Minister of National Development Planning has since handed over the bridge, which he financed with the help of other partners, to the two communities. He said with the bridge completed, community members will now access either of the sides without difficulties as the case has been in the past.

Hon. Chiteme said he understood challenges the two communities faced, especially school going children during the rainy season hence the resolve to put up the facility. He has expressed hope that the community will protect the piece of infrastructure and allow it to serve its purpose.

“We had a meeting with the communities, we had tried to repair it years back but it did not last because the bridge was shallow, so we sat again and re-planned with the community. With my friends and cooperating partners, we decided to put a strong bridge that would stand for some time. We spent about K136,000 on this project,” Hon. Chiteme said.

