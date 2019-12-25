Kabompo MP Cries For Development

Parliamentarians in North Western are failing to point at any projects done, because government has neglected the province, Kabompo Member of Parliament Ambrose Lufuma has charged.

Lufuma said it is embarrassing to be in Parliament and fail to point at any developmental projects because there is nothing to talk about in the Province. He charged that those in the ruling party and notably PF strongholds are boasting because Government has prioritised delivery of development to their areas.

“Whilst Members of Parliament from Luapula, Northern, Eastern Provinces etc can stand on the floor of parliament and cite the massive development taking place in their provinces by PF, this cannot be said of North Western Province. Other Provinces boast of new district hospitals, schools and roads and yet not one health post, school or feeder road has been built in North Western province by the PF government,” Lufuma alleged.

He said other provinces have benefited favourably in different sectors of the economy but there is nothing to talk about in North Western Province. But North Western Province Patriotic Front Chairperson Jackson Kungo has laughed off the Parliamentarian’s lamentations that there is no development in North Western Province.

Kungo said North Western Province has received its own share of development and it is surprising the MP is crying foul when it is him who is supposed to lobby for development. He added that the Patriotic Front led government has just completed the construction of the Solwezi Chingola Road and will immediately, after the rainy season, embark on other road projects like the Solwezi Kipushi Road.

