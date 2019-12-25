Kalulushi MP Donates Generator To Clinic

Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga Chewe has donated a generator to Kalulushi township clinic to help the Health Centre operate normally in the face of load shedding. Hon. Kampamba Chewe who is Community Development Minister has disclosed that the Health Centre has not been spared from load shedding which is affecting its operations.

She said the generator, valued at K11,300, will be used for X-ray machine, Scan and lighting at night as load shedding has not spared the health centre. Hon. Kampamba Chewe said the generator will go a long way in helping cushion load shedding and allow health personnel attend to patients without any serious challenges.

Meanwhile, Hon. Kampamba Chewe has also donated K160,000 to 16 Churches in Kalulushi Constituency. Each of the 16 has K10,000 cash. She said the donations are part of honouring promises made to the churches after they requested for assistance.

