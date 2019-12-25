President Lungu Commissions K1.4m N/W Provincial PF Office

President Edgar Lungu over the weekend commissioned the first ever Patriotic Front Secretariat in North Western Province constructed at a cost of over K 1.4 million. And President Lungu has encouraged other provincial committees to emulate North Western Province in proper accountability of resources.

Speaking during the launch, President Lungu said he was impressed with how the provincial committee has made use of the resources stating that the honesty exhibited will encourage more to associate themselves with the ruling party. He has since encouraged the party in the province to start mobilising ahead of the 2021 general elections.

“You are the first to show me that you listen to what I say, this is the first ever provincial secretariat owned by the party. I want to encourage everyone to learn from you but also they must learn how to account for party resources, when people give money in the name of the party they want to see what can be done, you have shown that you can be accountable, you have shown that it is possible to be transparent, the goodness of being transparent is that you attract more supporters to work with you,” President Lungu said.

Meanwhile, former United Party for National Development (UPND) Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has revealed that he was hounded out of the opposition UPND like a dog and does not regret getting back into PF. Mwamba, popularly known as GBM who was recently appointed Deputy Chairperson Mobilisation thanked President Edgar Lungu for the appointment. He said his coming back to the PF is not to run parallel structures but to ensure the ruling party retains power in 2021.

“We will work together and we will not be selective, we will work with structures, with the Secretary General. We don’t want to make parallel structures, we are here to complement existing structures, we have a lot of work, Hakainde Hichilema is my friend but see how I was kicked out like a dog, let us tighten our belts we don’t want doubts like it happened in 2016, just wait come 2021 one will have diarrhoea. I have come to work wholeheartedly and I will deliver,” he said.

And Patriotic Front North Western Province Chairman Jackson Kungo said the province is no longer a UPND stronghold because the party has made serious inroads. “We have been mobilising the party, this is no longer a UPND stronghold as seen in the by elections, we have received support from the people due to the ongoing developmental projects initiated by you (President Lungu),” he said.

