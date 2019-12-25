RTSA Sticks To Its Word, To Revoke 33 Licenses!

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has disclosed that about 33 drunk drivers will lose their driving licenses for driving under the influence of alcohol.

RTSA, yesterday, cautioned drivers that those found driving under the influence of alcohol would lose their licenses.

“We want to announce that during the operation we carried out last night and part of this morning, we had apprehended over 99 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol. And from that number, 33 drivers tested to be positive for driving under the influence of alcohol,” RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga said.

Mr. Mubanga indicated that the agency has started the proceedings to see to it that these drivers have their licenses revoked in accordance with the provisions of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.

He explained that the Act empowers the Director or Chief Executive Officer of RTSA to revoke drivers license for drivers who seem to be a danger on the roads.

Mr. Mubanga further said it is clear that these drivers opted to drive their vehicles when they were under the influence of alcohol thereby putting their lives and those of other people in danger.

©Zambia Reports 2019.