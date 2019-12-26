21 Die In Road Accidents Over Christmas Holiday

The Zambia Police Service has recorded 139 road traffic accidents between December 24 and December 26, 2019 during this year’s Christmas holiday.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated in a statement that a total number of 18 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 21 people were killed.

Fifteen (15) were serious road traffic accidents in which 31 persons were seriously injured, 35 were slight road traffic accidents in which 53 persons were slightly injured and 71 were damage only road traffic accidents. Lusaka province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 48 whilst Muchinga, Western and North Western recorded the least with 04 road traffic accidents,” Hamoonga said.

In comparison with the previous Christmas holiday of 2018, a total number of 125 road traffic accidents were recorded as compared to 139 recorded this year, signifying an increase by 14 road traffic accidents.

During the 2018 Christmas holiday, 12 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 13 persons were killed as compared to the 18 fatal road traffic accidents seen this year, with 21 people were killed this year.

The records show an increase by 06 fatal road traffic accidents and 08 in persons killed.

“In 2018, 15 were recorded as serious road traffic accidents in which 22 persons were seriously injured as compared to 15 serious road traffic accidents where 31 persons were seriously injured in 2019 Christmas holiday. There are no changes in serious road traffic accidents recorded last year and this year though there has been an increase in persons seriously injured by nine,” he explained.

Mr. Hamoonga adds that 26 were recorded as slight road traffic accident in 2018 where 31 persons were slightly injured as compared to 35 accidents with 53 slightly injured this year.

“A total sum of K 338,235.00 was raised as Admission of Guilt fines with Copperbelt raising the highest amount whilst Western recorded the lowest amount,” stated Mr Hamoonga.