Chita Lodges And Resorts Proprietor, James Chungu, Expresses Shock At Allegations Of Interfering With A Witness

Former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimese’s co-accused James Chungu on Tuesday told the Lusaka magistrate Nsunge Chanda that he was shocked to hear allegations that he interfered with a witness by giving him K700 so that he can leave the country.

Chungu, the managing director of Chita Lodges, said this after magistrate Chanda asked him to show cause as to why his police bond should not be revoked for allegedly interfering with a witness, Tendai Joe Masaka, in a case he and Lt. Gen. Chimese are charged with five counts of abuse of authority of office relating to properties in Ibex Hill and Lilayi.

During trial in the matter, Masaka testified that Chungu sent him K700 on Airtel money and asked him to return to Zimbabwe because the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) would arrest him. After Masaka’s testimony graced the record, Chief State Advocate Gameliel Zimba asked the court to cancel Chungu’s police bond for allegedly interfering with a witness.

Zimba told magistrate Chanda that Chungu was allegedly on record of having reached out to Masaka, a Zimbabwean builder, whom he had asked to leave the country in view of the court case. Masaka, who was called as the seventh State witness, during trial informed the court that Chungu had allegedly reached out to him asking him to leave the country but he declined. In his application, Zimba told magistrate Chanda that Chungu’s behaviour was worrisome and it was tantamount to interference with court proceedings.

When the case came up on Tuesday, magistrate Chanda gave Chungu an opportunity to be heard and show cause as to why his bond should not be revoked. Chungu explained that he received the allegations of interfering with a witness with shock. He said he had been working with Masaka for over seven years as he was a main contractor at his properties.

“He (Mr Masaka ) was finishing off an ablution block in Kafue and he just suddenly disappeared after raising the structure to roof level,” Chungu said. He said he was not aware that Masaka was a witness in a case but that he intended to take him to court as his witness in an event that he was found with a case to answer. Chungu further said he had correspondence with Masaka on phone where he was asking for his money which he (Chungu) owed him.

“I have been paying him to service liabilities I had with him. I register apologies if this was misconstrued to be an attempt for him to flee,” the accused said. Chungu said at no time did he ask Masaka to flee the country but that the only thing he knew is that Masaka did not have legitimate documentation allowing him to stay in Zambia.

At this point, magistrate Chanda informed the State that as per procedure, the officer who issued the bond was supposed to testify in relation to the allegations. Mukelabai Kwaleyela was put on stand and he said he was the arresting officer from DEC. He said during the investigations, he spoke to witnesses of Zimbabwean nationality who constructed a property in Ibex Hill, one of them being Masaka.

He said when interviewed, Masaka clearly explained to him that he was called by Chungu at one of his offices where he found two other Zimbabweans. Kwaleyela said it was there where Chungu asked him to leave the country and provided him with a K700.

“At that time, he explained to me that Mr James Chungu told him that he needed to leave the country because if the Drug Enforcement Commission found him, they would arrest him. And that Mr James Chungu provided a K700 to Mr Masaka to use as transport to go back to Zimbabwe,” he said.

Kwaleyela said Masaka also showed him WhatsApp messages regarding the same discussion for him to flee the country. He said he took that as interfering with the witness in the matter, adding that he thought that cancelling the police bond was the best thing to do.

“The witness indicated to say he did not comply because according to him, he married a Zambian with children. He instead came to explain to me over what had transpired. And I took it Your Honour as interfering with the witnesses in the matter. And I therefore thought that the best that was supposed to be done was cancel the police bond because he was clearly attempting to defeat the course of justice,” Kwaleyela said.

After hearing the submissions, magistrate Chanda adjourned the case to December 30 to either sanction the cancellation of the bond or not.

