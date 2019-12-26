Copperbelt Taxi Drivers Association To Petition Appointment Of Market Boards In Kitwe

The Copperbelt Taxis and Drivers Association have threatened to petition Minister of Local Government Charles Banda on the formation of the Markets and Bus stations Management Board in Kitwe. Association General Secretary Sydney Chileshe has charged that the criteria used in picking members of the management board is against requirements of the law.

He said while the Markets and Bus Stations Act No. 7 of 2007 demands that the three persons representing marketeers in the market or operators of bus services in a bus station are elected by the marketeers or operators of bus services, such has not been seen take place. Chileshe said the names where handpicked adding that the association will not support such manoeuvres that will deny bus operations and marketeers a say in the Board.

“Last week, we actually walked out of the meeting in protest to send a signal that the formation of the board is unacceptable, the manner, the criteria in which it was done is unacceptable too, so as I speak to you I have already drafted the petition we are going to petition the Minister,” Chileshe said.

He said the Association is however not against the formation of the board but disagrees with the criteria used to identify people to be on the board. Chileshe wondered how people that have no knowledge of what happens in Stations and Markets will manage to run the markets and bus stations.

“And the position of the Association is not that we area against the formation of the board, but we can make adjustments and have people that are coming from the markets and bus stations to sit on the board, not people that will be handpicked by their favourites,” he lamented.

Last week, the Minister of Local Government appointed the first ever Markets and Bus stations Management Board for Kitwe. The board will oversee operations at Chisokone, Ndeke, Nakadoli, Buchi and Kamitondo markets as well as Kitwe Main Bus station (KMB) and Oxford bus stations.

The board members include: Diana Makwaba representing Nkana Water and Sewerage Company, Eng. Richard M. Kangwa representing Ministry of Local Government; Mr. Paul Mwale and Mr. Poster S. Jumbe representing marketeers; Others are Mr. Elijah Musonda from the transport sector and Nzaliwe S. Chongo representing the community.

©Zambia Reports 2019.