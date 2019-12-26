ERB Pumps Up Fuel Prices

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has announced an increase in fuel prices effective midnight tonight, now putting a litre of petrol at K17.62 from K15.98.
A litre of diesel will now be sold at K15:59 from K14:23 while the price of kerosene has been hiked from K15:39 per litre from K13:02.
ERB Board Chairman Raymond Mpundu announced the price hike in a statement this evening.
3 Comments
Emmanuel
But why
RPM
Ichalo baliwamya, kwashalafye ukubika ma tiles…
RPM
Everyone is complaining but come 2021, JK beats will hit us hard & we will forget all this and will end up voting PF back into power. Imwe sure this is real torture, fuel increment plus more toll gates are being commissioned. Anyway we will still buy even at k100 but come 2021 We will smoke marijuana and vote wisely