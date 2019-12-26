ERB Pumps Up Fuel Prices

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has announced an increase in fuel prices effective midnight tonight, now putting a litre of petrol at K17.62 from K15.98.

A litre of diesel will now be sold at K15:59 from K14:23 while the price of kerosene has been hiked from K15:39 per litre from K13:02.

ERB Board Chairman Raymond Mpundu announced the price hike in a statement this evening.