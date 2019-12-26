Inflation Rises To 11.7%

The year-on-year inflation rate as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index for December 2019 has increased to 11.7 percent from the 10.8 per cent recorded in November 2019.

Zambia Statistics Agency Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa announced in Ndola on Thursday that the increase in the annual rate of inflation is mainly attributed to price increases for food items.

“The year on year food inflation rate for December 2019 was recorded at 15.2 per cent compared to 13.5 per cent recorded in November, indicating an increase of 1.7 percentage points. This development was mainly attributed to price movements of food items,” Musepa said.

Month-on-month inflation increased by 0.6 percentage points.

“The month on month inflation rate for December 2019, was recorded at 1.6 percent indicating an increase of 0.6 percentage points from 1.0 per cent recorded in December 2019. This means that on average, prices of food and services increased by 1.6 percent between November and December 2019,” Musepa said.

“An increase in inflation is an increase in the cost of living. People will not manage to afford the basics, that is what inflation is and it disrupts planning for the country. This is out of the government plan. It has a bearing on the country’s investment. Inflation is an enemy of growth.”