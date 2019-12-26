Kalulushi Mayor Hands Over Refurbished Beds To Clinics

Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenga has handed over refurbished hospital beds and donated mattresses to selected health centres in Kalulushi District on the Copperbelt. Ms. Mulenga, who had undertaken a tour of health centres to appreciate their challenges, had collected worn out beds from different health centres for refurbishment.

She has stated that about K11,000 has so far been spent on prefabricating of some beds that have already been given to different health centres.

“We collected worn out beds from the health centres and prefabricated them, the total cost of prefabrication was K11,000, while the mattresses cost us about K10,570,” Ms Mulenga stated.

She has named healthy centres that benefited as Milemu Clinic with 7 beds and 7 mattresses, Chambishi Government Clinic received 7 beds and 7 mattresses, Chibuluma Clinic received 4 beds and 4 mattresses while Kalulushi Township Clinic got 3 beds and 3 mattresses.

Ms Mulenga has since urged health workers to guard the health property jealously and further implored other health facilities facing challenges with hospital beds to consider prefabricating their old beds.

