Marketeers At Chisokone Market In K500,000 Christmas Bonanza!

About K500,000 has been set aside under the Presidential Empowerment Fund to empower marketeers at Chisokone market in Kitwe. Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Joseph Malanji has disclosed the development after addressing hundreds of Marketeers in Kitwe’s Chisokone Market.

Hon. Malanji who is Kwacha Member of Parliament has told Marketeers that the empowerment fund will be disbursed through the associations in the next two weeks.

“What I want is you to be united, by next week if we find you have registered, we will give you the funds, be serious don’t just complain show commitment because K500,000 has been set aside and ready for disbursement,” Hon. Malanji said.

He stated that the funds are revolving aimed at empowering as many marketeers as possible. Hon. Malanji has since put to task the Market Association to be united and ensure the registration of members is in place before they receive empowerment funds.

