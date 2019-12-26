Omnia Fertilizer Zambia Limited Opts For An Out Of Court Settlement!

Omnia Fertilizer Zambia Limited is looking at the possibility of an out of court settlement in the matter of an over $11,000 debt with Tuzini Farms and Maria Zaloumis. Zaloumis, who is popularly known as Zed Farmer, was sued together with her farm Tuzini after failure to settle a debt of $11,542 with Omnia Fertiliser, which the former guaranteed.

They had entered into a credit agreement for the supply of farming inputs and a payment agreement was reached, but Tuzini Farms defaulted. Omnia lawyer Mr. Mwansa Nkole of Fraser and Associates, informed the court that the parties had been discussing an out of court settlement for the debt owed by Tuzini. After this, the court adjourned the matter to January 16 for a status conference.

In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Omnia Fertilizer Zambia Limited stated that Tuzini Farms was their client that had an account with it for the supply and delivery of agricultural inputs at a chargeable fee for cash and/or on credit basis.

