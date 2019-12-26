Opposition UPND Committed To Intra Party Democracy, Will Hold An Elective Congress In 2020

There have been growing concerns on why the biggest opposition has not had an elective Congress since 2006. Most of the members in the National Management Committee are appointed.

Early this year the party had announced that it was going to hold a Congress before the 2021 elections. But there had been no further communication giving a concern to members as 2021 draws near.

But the UPND leader Mr. Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has revealed that a Congress will be held before May 2020.

HH, who was elected at the extraordinary Congress following the demise of founder President Anderson Mazoka, says a committee is organising the Congress.

“The committee that has been tasked to plan the Elective Congress are hard at work and we shall hold it within the first quarter of the new year,” HH disclosed when asked by his supporters on when the party would go to the convention.

But Mr. Hichilema’s critics insist that there are no contenders who can challenge Mr. Hichilema following GBM’s and Mr. Biswell Mutale’s resignation from the party, hence Mr. Hichilema’s decision to okay the Elective Congress.

