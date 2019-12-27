Govt Refutes Passport Fee Hike Story

The government has refuted reports that the Passport Office has increased fees for acquiring passports effective January, 2020.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo, who is also acting Chief Government Spokesperson, has stated that the story was meant to cause anxiety among Zambians.

“Government…wishes to take this opportunity to urge members of the public to ignore reports circulating on social media platforms that Passport fees have been increased. The news is fake from the fake elements bent on causing unwarranted public anxiety,” Mr Kampyongo stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Kamypongo has warned UPND president Hakainde Hichilema to properly manage his political frustrations following his accusations against Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Judge Esau Chulu and other commissioners.

“Government observes with amusement UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s growing frustration at the prospect of losing an election for the sixth time. Mr Hichilema knows that he is miles behind the Patriotic Front government under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s support and popularity from the Zambian people ahead of the 2021 elections. This is why he has now taken to attacking innocent public operatives such as the ECZ chairperson Justice Esau Chulu on unfounded and unmerited allegations,” Mr Kampyongo stated.

He said the truth is that Mr Hichilema is a dictator haunted by his own shadow of a serial loser.

“Government, however, wishes to warn Mr Hichilema to manage his political frustrations responsibly and avoid anything that brings him into conflict with the law. His statement against the ECZ chairperson Justice Esau Chulu as reported on his Facebook and Twitter pages today is not only intimidating but also tantamount to inciting citizens into civil disobedience against Government,” Mr Kampyongo stated