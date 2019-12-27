Govt Refutes Passport Fee Hike Story

The government has refuted reports that the Passport Office has increased fees for acquiring passports effective January, 2020.
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo, who is also acting Chief Government Spokesperson, has stated that the story was meant to cause anxiety among Zambians.
“Government…wishes to take this opportunity to urge members of the public to ignore reports circulating on social media platforms that Passport fees have been increased. The news is fake from the fake elements bent on causing unwarranted public anxiety,” Mr Kampyongo stated.
Meanwhile, Mr Kamypongo has warned UPND president Hakainde Hichilema to properly manage his political frustrations following his accusations against Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Judge Esau Chulu and other commissioners.
“Government observes with amusement UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s growing frustration at the prospect of losing an election for the sixth time. Mr Hichilema knows that he is miles behind the Patriotic Front government under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s support and popularity from the Zambian people ahead of the 2021 elections. This is why he has now taken to attacking innocent public operatives such as the ECZ chairperson Justice Esau Chulu on unfounded and unmerited allegations,” Mr Kampyongo stated.
He said the truth is that Mr Hichilema is a dictator haunted by his own shadow of a serial loser.
“Government, however, wishes to warn Mr Hichilema to manage his political frustrations responsibly and avoid anything that brings him into conflict with the law. His statement against the ECZ chairperson Justice Esau Chulu as reported on his Facebook and Twitter pages today is not only intimidating but also tantamount to inciting citizens into civil disobedience against Government,” Mr Kampyongo stated
13 Comments
Kazier
Fact is PF has miserably failed. Honestly, which zambians support Pf? Even the prisoners recently released regret having come out of prison. Conditions were slightly better in terms of availability of food. HH is visionary, he will make zambia a better country. Majority zambians are aware that pf used crookedness to win the 2016 elections. God doesnot condone thieving, no wonder this mess zambians have been subjected to.
tepano
kapyongo ur party has failed u just believe in rigging my friend
Herbz
Mr Kampyongo you will be the very person to speak good about Mr Hichilema if he becomes the president one day. So just watch your speedometer coz UPND is showing you over taking indicator in 2021.
Abantu mucalo
Which Zambians supporting PF, just say PF supporting their part, don’t expect 50+1% in 2021,people are still looking for a capable candidates, if not HH,Kalaba or kambwili will win the election unless otherwise
chaswe
Minister only fools support mr kalusa
BARCELONA
Just passing✋✋
Ngandu hamps
Only God knows a new leader, kutali ceelo camuntu pe.
Kaiser zulu
Ba PF even under 5 cards you are selling but they clearly state not for sale. Come to chingola they are now found in drug stores and not in health centres
zed
kampyongo u are not normal,always perpetuating to innocent zambians…the fact is that you have increased the fees of passport aquisation,and if hh wins 2021 i would just like him to deal with u kampyongo and your stupid president….if i may ask just a normal person and not a cadre,what is good about this leadership? The answer is nothing….u are just talking rubbish hh is winning 2021
SEE MIND
2021. Are Waiting Green party to vote PETER SINKAMBA. He will bring MARIJUANA to revamp inconomy forward marijuana more money in your pocket !!!
Brian
It’s interesting how See Mind can spell the word ” marijuana” correctly as opposed to the word ” economy”. I thought the later was easier than the other.
INSPECTOR
So it means that’s what you wanted to do then someone leaked the information
nyandule
We ill be burried a live hunger+elections