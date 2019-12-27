President Lungu Cuts His Salary By 20%

President Edgar Lungu has cut his salary and those of Cabinet Ministers and other Senior Government Officials by between 10 per cent and 20 per cent with immediate effect.

This decision, according to the Head of State, is aimed at cushioning the impact that increased fuel prices and electricity tariffs will have on Zambians.

“I have decided to cut salaries of highly paid public workers to cushion impact on the vulnerable due to recent tariff hikes. The cuts start with me as President and my Cabinet Ministers with immediate effect. I have also directed the Secretary to Cabinet to cascade the directive to all non-unionised public officers including parastatal executives. The slashing of salaries for highly paid public officers in both Government and the parastatal sector is aimed at cushioning the impact on citizens arising from the increase in fuel prices and electricity tarrifs announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) yesterday,” President Lungu said in a statement issued by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

“The money realized will go into cushioning the impact on the vulnerable in society.”

He said fully understands the challenges that the people of Zambia are going through but “I remain optimistic that the economy will rebound in 2020 due to the measures that my Government has put in place, including the implementation of cost cutting measures relating to travel of senior government officials and protecting the vulnerable through ring-fencing the resources to social sectors”.

“Public officers in the highest salary brackets will have their salaries cut by 20% whereas those in the middle will have theirs reduced by 15%, and those in the lower rung will be down by 10%. Much as the increase in the pricing of the two essential commodities was inevitable, the Zambian people needed a cushion, hence my directive. The money realized from this decision will go towards ameliorating the impact that the increase would have brought on the masses. I have shown the way and those willing to work with me should be ready to sacrifice. God bless Zambia,” President Lungu said.

