President Lungu Cuts His Salary By 20%

President Edgar Lungu has cut his salary and those of Cabinet Ministers and other Senior Government Officials by between 10 per cent and 20 per cent with immediate effect.
This decision, according to the Head of State, is aimed at cushioning the impact that increased fuel prices and electricity tariffs will have on Zambians.
“I have decided to cut salaries of highly paid public workers to cushion impact on the vulnerable due to recent tariff hikes. The cuts start with me as President and my Cabinet Ministers with immediate effect. I have also directed the Secretary to Cabinet to cascade the directive to all non-unionised public officers including parastatal executives. The slashing of salaries for highly paid public officers in both Government and the parastatal sector is aimed at cushioning the impact on citizens arising from the increase in fuel prices and electricity tarrifs announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) yesterday,” President Lungu said in a statement issued by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.
“The money realized will go into cushioning the impact on the vulnerable in society.”
He said fully understands the challenges that the people of Zambia are going through but “I remain optimistic that the economy will rebound in 2020 due to the measures that my Government has put in place, including the implementation of cost cutting measures relating to travel of senior government officials and protecting the vulnerable through ring-fencing the resources to social sectors”.
“Public officers in the highest salary brackets will have their salaries cut by 20% whereas those in the middle will have theirs reduced by 15%, and those in the lower rung will be down by 10%. Much as the increase in the pricing of the two essential commodities was inevitable, the Zambian people needed a cushion, hence my directive. The money realized from this decision will go towards ameliorating the impact that the increase would have brought on the masses. I have shown the way and those willing to work with me should be ready to sacrifice. God bless Zambia,” President Lungu said.
©Zambia Reports 2019.
Mwila
Please please though we’re strong Zambia has become so burdening. Our businesses
Collapsed. Should we all be employed?Good ahead and cushione us.Good Idear
Impeachment
The best is to call for early elections say in February 2020 to avoid more economic nose dive
mr i 100%
First remove allowances for ministers who are going out of country .let them use the wages they get from their respective improvements
Lazi
Those in power have made themselves extremely unpopular of late, I will say this to them”you sleep a winner, you wake up a loser”.
Mukosa Liteta
Lungu and his corrupt entourage don’t depend on their salaries. They can forgot the salaries and live happily ever.
This is nonsense. The only for it to make is that now the president has done this, the cost of fuel and electricity will be reversed
Mwakoi
Very true I’m with you
Pm
Yeah Do IT.Bt Wat About Corruption,we Know That U Ar Doing This 4 The Seek Of Campaigning Mr Ecl .Very Clever Guy. As Zambians We Ar Nt Sleeping Mr Ecl.Thank U
Prince m tembo
Kkkkkkkk true story Mr Bekoz of comp
kcm
bring back the subsdies or else we are done as a state.
Jms
Failing to reason brings failure in management issues. You should have resigned instead of cutting salaries. You have instead given us a lot of uneasy, due to the type of government you are leading.
bombshell
what about the money owed to Zambians by those ministers who illegally occupied offices in 2016 with the constitutional court ordering them to pay back.Your Excellence what is.yo say on this?can’t this money also cushion the venarable?
XXX
useles ur salary doesnt matter to u coz u depend on smugling mukula trees u ar too much into corruption, 2021 pf out
Lazi
I voted for these guys but come 2021, I am voting them out. They don’t appreciate, they are busy fattening themselves by engaging in corrupt deals, they have forgotten why they were put in power. I submit.
Telison
Even though the president lungu has cut his salary and public highly pair minister .the Money that govt is receiving everyday is too much eg taxes .the economy is very poor my president
Donqueen
Is that a way of pouring scorn on the people that voted for him? Who told President Lungu that the people of Zambia want 20% of his salary? That is his and he should keep it. Let even those senior civil servants keep their 20% Let him not punish them because some have loans and reducing their salaries in any way will adversely affect their livelihood. The moral step he needs to take is start conducting himself in the manner that his neighbour and counterpart Tanzanian President does. Feasible discipline is was Zambia expects of him. I have in mind scandals of fire tenders, ambulances, Toll gate cost inflating; to mention a few. For these and more scandals, President Lungu will pay a heavy price in 2021. Yes we are a docile people but trust me; we did in 1991 and showed UNIP the door. 2001 we did the same with MMD. The same fate awaits PF whether they like it or not kuya bebele.
Big Pappa Otis
I’m sure the cuts to the $500M in foreign aid to Zambia plays a part in these decisions. 15 years in prison for a gay couple, 0 years for the corrupt officials. A salary cut is no deterrent to prevent further corruption, nor is it a way to cushion the blow to the vulnerable.
200% increase in electricity tariffs, 10-15% increase in fuel prices; how is Lungu helping the people by cutting the salary of those paying the most for fuel and electricity? All the political grandstanding against the US last week has no benefit to the people of Zambia nor to his government.
Herv Rena
Kirk kikiki,I thought the headline was supposed to read-President Lungu has reduced mealie meal,electricity and fuel prices,yaba!
Matumbo
We are where we are because ZESCO has never run profitably. It has the cash cow that was never feed properly by all the previous government. The increase of ZESCO tarrifs will be very painful in the short teŕm. But if well managed the energy sector can bring in more investors and worth. Sorry there is darkness before dawn – we cannot continue that all is well with ZESCO.
Addis ababa
Poor getting poorer and the rich getting richer. Reduce the gap between the civil servants and the politicians. You (politicians) you are not educated as civil servants , you salaries doesn’t suit your jobs
sibweni
Zesco workers do get free units and a poor man in lundazi kalopa compound are charge k500 a house near line and k1000 to put pole and make a line those extra money pocked or share among themselves. ERB Reason increase electricity is fake bcoz there is no zesco improvemt service to pipo but 2 its workers. Zesco 2 reduce man power if the firm is making lose than transfer 2 zambians
Shongope
I conquer with you my brother
Curtis
I agree with bombshell,surely even you
Curtis
I agree with bombshell definitely even ministers who held offices illegally want the president to tell them to pay back even when the court ordered them to do so.Please emulate the president and do what the court ruled for the benefit of all Zambians.
Herbz
Zambia is no longer a better place and it will never be as long as (poor family ) is in power, surely living like we are still in colonial .
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle masters
Foolishness
Kay LEE
This exactly how the NEW WORLD ORDER one world government works if it wants to bring nations to their knees! By fighting the US Ambassador over gay rights this is what we get in return! Fuel Hikes= High cost of living! THIS 20% cut strategy wont work at ALL.too late!
Flyzee##wretch@
Maybe try that good idea or else we gonna die
Flyzee##wretch@
mr just
atase why not cut ur salaries 99.9% now that 2021 is around the courner u want to pretend as if u are a herd of sheep and yet u are a herd of wolfs,after 2021 u change again the enconomy is damaged life is hard coz of ur poor policies u can not blind us 2021 pf out upnd in
Ndili muzambian
Good Comment, 2021 kuya bebele, maybe UPND can control our country, life is not good in Zambia just because of this gavemment
mr. t
people of zambia all this people are same no 1 will control this country unless God
Ndi zambia lat see for UPND bet me
Ndili muzambian
I will never for get about a years I suffering in a one day, you think we’re slipping know 2021 is coming, your secession is good and well, but time is already wasted, you can do nothing in one year, moyo ubbubba.
Nyengo
Iran and saudi war yemeni oil wil never b cheaper and Mr foot matter is the reason 4 hiking fuel no. World economic is continue as long as oil is they economic backbone lik we depend in copper 4 our economic but now ganja wil bring life 2 our country. Whether in 2021, u elect NDC or UPND oil wil keep on rising and libya wil bigger oil reservior in fightin wil cause oil 2 b very,very expensive. Let us follow local and international policy b4 judge those in govt. In Zambia,we hav a empty loud cry but solutions are viewed not pipo’s views
Hon DM
We are on fire ,yaba
Kokoliko
Tefintu
Shane
That is not the best solution needed as at now.
Mlase
This is a mockery to us the poor Mr President.Are u telling us that the 20% salary cut will have any impact on you and your daughter Tasila who has amassed Millions in this short period u have been President?The answer is a big Nooo.Mr President,we are alive to the fact that u don’t buy or pay anything out of the salary u get.It is us the poor who buy u food,clothes etc etc nd also pay u a salary.Is Wat u have done really logical?Y don’t u freeze yo entire salary nd that of ministers at least for a year?In addition,begin to pay for your food,electricity usage,fuel just to mention but a few so that u can feel how we are suffering.Is it fair for a poor Zambian to be buying u food and clothes boss?Be realistic mr presdo
dreal
Mr president you have said that your salary is now below but see the price of wunga is very high mr president please reduce the price of milimile
Ecl
Just cut your term short, Zambians have suffered enough from your poor leadership.
Jms
This is boasting,don’t wait otherwise more mess will occur.people don’t see what upnd wants,if it was lead by a bemba you could have seen and realize how nice the party is. These are best in destroying and opposing to overtake righteous ones. Just analyse each performance of each Presidents we have had, you will see even their cousins fall being culprits.
Muzo
People are complaining about the difficulties they are facing. You you want to talk about UPND. What has UPND got to do with our problems. Is UPND our government?
L
We will benefit from the of reduction of the President’s salary and those of others until we see reduction in the costs of commodities such as electricity, miles meal, fuel etc.
L
We will never be befit…. ……
Jms
This is boasting,don’t wait otherwise more mess will occur.people don’t see what upnd wants,if it was lead by a bemba you could have seen and realize how nice the party is. These are best in destroying and opposing to overtake righteous ones. Just analyse each performance of each Presidents we have had, you will see even their cousins fall being culprits. Zambians seem to be nice how do you expect ecl to cut his term short very fun, it takes much thoughts to realize how much effort you put in development,when the majority law makers/stakeholders support wrong doings.
Stanley Lyambo
We must work together as Zambians to fight this crisis we are facing as a nation. If we see Zambia as UPND or PF or any other political party then we are heading in wrong direction. Let us work as a family. Zambia is not the only country that is facing crisis many other nations are facing crisis too. But let us work as a united family.
Fyantha
Who are the highly , medium and lowly paid? We want to know. When magufuli refused to attend a meeting in the US, he appeared unwise. Now we have seen the sense
zed
kkkkkkk when you have a visionless leader…always childish.awe mwandi
Gabriel
I hope you are learning a gud lesson, with this visionless president.
Mlase
I suggest that Mr President u should cut your term by 20% instead of cutting your salary you don’t even use.If I may ask Mr President…do u really deserve to draw a salary going by how poor u have performed?I want to also know if Presidents do appraisals?
Judge
Look at the humble man u voted….today u are crying!
Wish he could increase everything so that u learn from your mistakes and vote wisely!!
Joey
I believe this is just the beginning of the very very hard times coming shortly. Brace hard!
Samuel mudzyamba
Please Mr hichilema help your friend to mak
rather man
as a farmer does rep what he sow
Samuel
During the Sata period we all had a big debate about the MMD fuel subsidies. PF suggested that we remove subsidies, we were told that it would increase and improve investment in sector and that the money could be used “elswhere”…now we know where elswhere is. Thank you PF for introducing gross mismanagement and plunder.
jx
Awe y lying
Churchill kampamba dakar
As long as your born of flesh, you’re not immune to critics both serious & jokers
Churchill kampamba dakar
Non of these leaders pleadge to pay off all the retirees & pensioners,in once upon a time parastatals. Who ever comes bout strong on this punchline gets my ballot by 100%
Churchill kampamba dakar
Churchill kampamba dakar
HH is filthy rich ,why not come out strong to lobby a land slide victory in 2021, turning the tables of fortune to plot one, by giving deserving Zambians their perks
Churchill kampamba dakar
But the cream of choice shall be determined by the electorates as to who gets the instruments of power
G
Let’s try HH 2021
Sosa
Who will know that the president has been deducted the very 20 percent they are hallucinating about,if that could be the reason then even the money for the subsidies which we enjoyed during MMD can be traced.
There’s a lot of tribal lines in our country that’s why we keep on suffering like people don’t think and yet we are very much wise civilized.
Believe me you,soon after the 2021 election things will be bad,life will be difficult only if we change coz the new comers will be at pressure to lobby for their next election not nobubwinebu lyena nishi malibu wakuifwayila………Let be like the Americans……every 10yrs they change the govt in order to protect,guard,expose the culprits and developing their country with fresh ideas.
Dr Fonicks
Cutting salaries by 20 percent is not the solution the average Zambian would embrace. The best the President could have done was maybe intervene in not raising prices of things like the staple food. How do we know there’s a 20 percent cut. This is a mockery. That has no effect on the general citizenry. The cut won’t impact on the Zambians.
Sosa
I have seen sense in the Zambian citizens…….just looking and going through the postings one can really see that no lies derail their minds be it sweet talk no enticement can make the presidents cutting of his so called salary.