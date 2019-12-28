17 PF Members Apply For The Chilubi Seat

Following an advertisement by the PF Secretary General Davies Mwila calling for applications for adoption to stand on the PF ticket in the forthcoming Chilubi Constituency parliamentary by election, 17 PF members have applied for adoption and their names are:
1. Cephas Chabu
2. Christabel Kalasa
3. Daniel Mayuka Mwaba
4. Felix Funga
5. Francis Kazembe
6. Francis Mulenga Fube
7. Gabriel Kapapula
8. Gilbert Chilungu
9. Henry Kalenga
10. Lewis Kakulwa
11. Obius Chabu Chisala
12. Oliver Kabonga
13. Oscar Mwape
14. Paipi Kwenda
15. Remmy Chisupa
16. Rosemary Chimbini
17. Simon Musonda
The Chilubi parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of Chilubi Constituency member of parliament Hon. Rosario Fundanga.
The PF Central Committee will sit on Saturday 4th January, 2020 to adopt a candidate for the Chilubi parliamentary by election.
According to the Electoral Commission of Zambia 2016 register of voters Chilubi district has 46, 677 registered voters and according to the Zambia Statistics Agency 2020 Chilubi population projection stands at 98,360.
The Electoral Commission of Zambia is yet to set the date for nominations and elections for the Chilubi parliamentary by election.
©Zambia Reports 2019.
[The statement has been issued by Chanda Nsofu, the PF Northern Province Youth Secretary.]
20 Comments
UMWAUME PABAUME
Why wasting money and resources for this by election instead we just wait for 2021 please Mr president.
Just
You want the people of Chilubi island to suffer?
Mp
Uli chipuba iwe, do you want the seat to be vacant until 2021?
Dr Fonicks
The best advice to give my colleagues in PF is that they must involve the people in the concerned constituency. Let the people on the ground help to find the right candidate to represent them. If the central committee decides on their own, the PF may end up losing. I say so because in instances where they haven’t listened to the locals, they have lost. Notably, in Lubansenshi constituency in Luwingu Northern Province, they lost because the people wanted Mucheleka but they ignored leading to Mucheleka contesting as an Independent and subsequently scooping the seat. Again in Chipili Luapula Province ask Mr. Mwila the SG, he will explain in detail because he was the culprit. So the best is to consult the constituents themselves. History may repeat itself. Awe bane don’t say I talk alot.
nyandule
We ill be burried alive hunger +election
Jungle unchained
I think the best way to go about as to save money now and in future,I would suggest that the second in line should lead following the death of the sitting mp and councillor.coz they don’t have deputies.
Supporters
That’s how it is in other countries!
Henry Chilekwa
I also would like to say the second In line should take the position to serve on meagre resources . Elections are expensive and 2021 is near .
Indoshi palupe
Vote wisely ba chilubi!
Dave
Fuel price naikwela, nobunga, nobupupu, so think before you vote. Don’t be fooled and just for because Icilwimbo Calilila. Ati dunina reverse, No Sense!!!!
Churchill kampamba dakar
Kikkkkk 2021 Elections ,battle of brains
Ndeloleshafye
Hard work you can make it
Animal
Pf Vs Upnd
Kedrick muloza
Why cant we just save money ,it is jst a year between now and 2021
loadsheding not yet defeated electricity not yet defeated plus fuel price has jst risen now
my lovely government of pf take this matter parliament and see the opposition will reseason with or the ar stil angry for power
jester Chifumbule
Comment mwe be na chilubi mwikabe pekwa ukuvotela party I shaka muletele nangu chimo a bonga mwaba votela ninshi mwaiposafye bakesa mukupanga fye chongo napita
Chris Mfune
I think this is a stage wre some political parties go wrong,the Sg of the part should consult the local people on who shld be adopted,failure to that losing is their best result ,secondly to those talking about having a by election in 2021 i thought we are supposed to be guided by the Constitution regarding the time frame of replacing the MP from the time he or she dies.
Sibweni
Pf pick a candidate 4 the pipo not 4 the friend 2 SG In lusaka yet he represents pipo in chilubi. U have 17 personal u get one and 16 must support the party choice.
Hh
Whether people say vote what, what, pf will win. In dundumwenze, no one can win apart from upnd.
GENDER
Out of 17 applicants only one female women were are you? Wake up don’t be sleeping more over the seat was previously occupied by the lady mufwayafye gender pama pepala
wajimona
Let’s see if Kalaba will put up a candidate. He’s too loud by elections have come and gone and doesn’t field candidates. I can’t see him standing in 2021