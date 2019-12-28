Government Warns Frustrated Hakainde Hichilema

Home Affairs Minister, Hon. Kampyongo has warned UPND president Hakainde Hichilema to properly manage his political frustrations following his accusations against Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Judge Esau Chulu and other commissioners.
“Government observes with amusement UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s growing frustration at the prospect of losing an election for the sixth time. Mr. Hichilema knows that he is miles behind the Patriotic Front government under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s support and popularity from the Zambian people ahead of the 2021 elections. This is why he has now taken to attacking innocent public operatives such as the ECZ chairperson Justice Esau Chulu on unfounded and unmerited allegations,” Mr. Kampyongo stated.
He said the truth is that Mr. Hichilema is a dictator haunted by his own shadow of a serial loser.
“Government, however, wishes to warn Mr. Hichilema to manage his political frustrations responsibly and avoid anything that brings him into conflict with the law. His statement against the ECZ chairperson Justice Esau Chulu as reported on his Facebook and Twitter pages today is not only intimidating but also tantamount to inciting citizens into civil disobedience against Government,” Mr. Kampyongo stated.
Not guilty
Ni forward Nalesa chabe
if u wanna fall, fall forward so that you see what you gonna hit…don’t fall backwards(Dununa reverse)
Bashikulu Em2a
waiting for the prophesies of seer1 and shepherd mesala to be fulfilled.
SONTA DONATION YOBE
Essau Chulu is a fool as we as citizens we wont allow those figures that does not respond with the voters in the last general elections hence him being warned. Viva HH.
Finshi Mulwisha
Essau is a good guy. Just do your homework
Judge
Leave HH alone, ewe ba failure….
bosslady
HH can never be president.he can only be a president at his farm
Kulibonesha Ta
We saw the same approach prior to 2011 elections. Being truthful is not an attribute of
Kapolyo aka Kampyongo. Are you sure the 100k difference between HH and ECL was genuine? Truth be told PF were assisted in wining by one Esau chulu. There is nothing like inciting citizens against government here. People are more than resolved to teach serial riggers a booster lesson in 2021
dance
No way pf is the worst govt and came to power through rigging!! Leave hh alone by the way pf is a dictator party
Lies in the morning Lies at Breakfast
Lungu does not know rigging
Edgar
watch your tongue kachema wa ng’ombe. leave Esau chulu alone
Dundumwezi for chagwa
LET US WAIT ROUND 2,021 AND SEE WHO WILL BE A CHAMPION, BECAUSE ECZ COUNTS VOTES NOT OPINIONS.
G
OG
Herv Rena
Rigging in next elections will be difficult .!
5x unfit for plot 1
No one rigged elections just accept defeat. Isoni e buntu.
Curtis
We have been watching football matches for so long especially when our national team is playing outside where at one time we lost due to some factors such as poor reception,bad pitch poor or bias handling of the game by the ref(Dilamba) , doesn’t it make sense to complain?
abraham
ecl 2021
Palikampyongoment
Lungu akawina nakabili. Umukopala mukali. Viva Power Dynamo
Jungle unchained
All these commissioner’s are political appointees, thus giving them a title of cadres.they are useless as their masters.
Fonko Fonko
I think HH is scared his political career is coming to an end come 2021, no wonder the frustration. Otherwise why would he?
chama medard
Comment nokulanda kutemwafye ECL 2021, HH is the Facebook president ok don’t worry ba muntu
bosslady
true bro
kcm
let abena chuulu deal with hh not imwe abena kaps
Ken dollar
we are just watching coz here we are everything is tuf i think the above one is going to judge
Rachael mulenga
Hh dont u think its too early to talk about rigging? Just do your home work.no wonder u find it had to believe when u loose.so not be fooled by large crowds not every one who greet u or attend your rally z upnd.in as much as we are facing economic hardship.not all the problems are of doing some are natural.even u are aware of it.
Y
If you know that corruption is bad for real ba ecz do the correct job ,do thoroughly job for the Zambians not for only one party follow what the majority wants .zambians are crying day and night .
kedrick siame
I think those who are supporting pf there are also thiefs.Thise type of government under pf a normal citizen and who’s suffering can’t comment and support thiefs.
wazabanga
I was a PF supporter but not any more,and I tell you this time around no sane person can vote for Poor Foresighters ,the idiyots have messed up the economy shame on you 2021 kuya bebele
Pm
Mr Kampyongo U Ar Defending Yo Fellow Fools.I Was Pf Member In Micheal Sata’s Govt Bt Nw I Cant Support Liars Like Yo Govt Somuch Unfulfilled Promises .All U Knw Z To Misuse Our Resources Ad Dancing With Yo Fellow Fool.As Youth Responsible Citizen We Trap U Out In 2021.We Ar Promising U Mr Ecl Ad Yo Govt.
Annoyed Zambia
PM and HH Don’t talk rubbish . u are forcing me to join the war of campaigning for of. You have talked all sorts of nonsense about pf to say they are thieves, corrupt, and messed up the economy. I am warning you. HH cried for his stupid acts , He should thank Edgar for being so good to make him being released from correction center. I wish Parliament should pass a law for anyone found at one time or another with at reasonable should be disqualified to stand as presidential candidate. Like HH . imwe ba pm and HH. give credit to Edgar for the job he has done during this term of office. The work he has done is so great and recommendable that UNIP and MMD didn’t do in 47years. And you come to day saying they are stealing. This is nonsense iwe HH uli chipuba. You have lost election six times we means was mubuchende show us where your father is . you call Edgar a thief what has he stolen from you I pay you on his behalf. Be careful watch your mouth ,talk sense. People have been advising you to talk about what you are going to do for this country. My friend we Zambians we are tired listening for fake promises .you have failed to pay ba kacema bone handsomely and you say you can solve the problems of nature what in insult to God . you encourage your MPs to join you to refuse to pray to God for the problem we are facing. What we know the answers for our problems God only can solve. You refuse Zambia to be a Christian nation then declaration you want Satanic nation rubbish with your cult and gay advocates we chipuba I we . I tell you watendeka ngoshe lelo I was quite thinking you could make us understand your economics. Those theories you ready are not practical . you make a bag of maize go up to from k75 to k120 and you expect meal meal not to increase imwe ba HH you talked too much about killing farmers when a back of maize was selling cheaper now you are a chameleon foolish village less person. HH
pf cadre
in 2016 we rigged now 2021 i dont know if we wil manage with all these problems on our citizens ni hh chabe akontolole
Saga
Leave HH alone
Indoshi palupe
Na 2021 ni pabwato ba Styopet!
Churchill kampamba dakar
Zambian politics full of Insults, lamentations, ma setting
Gorge
If it was god s program no one ll comment ,now because it is evil thing 75%you are busy commenting ,god ll Spanish you and you parish before 2021 I Case you in the name above all names fire on you,ecl @ hh its god who know about them not you live them alone why trableling you real Shem on you
Uko
Uko kwaletwa.
Dr Fonicks
My fellow country men and women, let’s desist from all forms of insulting one another in the spirit of oneness. Every writer’s opinion on this fora should be respected because it is their own personal opinion. Let’s not be emotional my colleagues. Insults won’t take us anywhere. Moreover, this is not a campaigning podium. Let’s embrace each other. We are all Zambians. Let’s show maturity by not attacking each other with vulgar language. Adios Amigos!!!
Jazzman
More than 80% of Zambians are frustrated. Cost of living very bad. It is better to be a facebook president and portray a good face to many, than a vote- thief president and portray a bad face that keeps burrying its head in sand. Manipulated elections result in unquality and visionless leaders and country cannot go forward with such leaders.
Hh
I, hh doesn’t know politics. I will encourage farmers to demand the highest but not thinking about the price of mealie meal the next season. I don’t understand economics properly, but my blind followers will accept anything I say. Production I don’t understand. What I want is just to be President.
Pf We Rigg
Game Panshi 2021 Ni Season Yakwa Hh
Kinako
Leave hh alone
Most annoyed zambians say:
#Annoyed zambia..
Even if you were given a month to write ill about HH be live to the fact that majority Zambians don’t need specs to see that Pf has miserably failed. Start packing your cockroach infested bags and vacate 2021 in peace. Rigging will be difficulty because Pf has become a minority/irrelevant party.
Geoffrey Simbeya
You are saying HH is the President on fb but its not too long when our co founder president became popular on social media and the likes of the Siliya and others were saying PF will never rule the country they rigged and rigged on Sata like what the pf are doing to HH,but during the last and final chance Sata won this is what will happen to HH come 2021 right now there is wind of change and once the wind of change turns against you,you can pour as much stolen money as you can but it can’t help Lupiya cried. Right now they are talking what they are talking because they have read your mind and they now know what you want to hear for them to get out with something out of it and you think you have more support Anyway in Bemba we say Ushumfwa pa Tunono Napafingi Teti Omfwe. The most corrupt Presidents in Zambia 1.FTJ 2.ECL 3.RB . Even RB is on record saying Ehee neibako patonto koma lungu wanyanya
treason
Chulu is a fool
Moses Mushe
Even if we say this and that what we must know people of God is that leadership come from God. Who ever is going to HH or ECL let’s just accept it hatred is not going to solve anything here and please you the ECZ we need genuine things in 2021 if anything you the who going to cause confusion.Sorry not from UPND nor PF am just a neutral person to me whoever is going to win is my President. May God be with you all.
Moses Mushe
Even if we say this and that what we must know people of God is that leadership come from God. Who ever is going to win HH or Edgar Chagwa Lungu let’s just accept it hatred is not going to solve anything here and please you the ECZ we need genuine things in 2021 if anything you are the one who are going to cause confusion.Sorry am not from UPND nor PF am just a neutral person, to me whoever is going to win is my President. May God be with you all.
Manex rich
HH explain what you want to do & solve a few problems, maybe you have a climate change machine controller? Please bring it forward & will vote for you, but if climate change is from God then wanyela fateni HH.