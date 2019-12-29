Kapijimpanga Is Woman Of The Decade In Diplomacy

Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga has scooped the Woman of the Decade Award in Diplomacy and Public Service.

Women Economic Forum (WEF) Global Chairperson Dr. Harbeen Arora presented the annual award to the Zambian top envoy during the Special Session of the WEF in Gurugram, India.

Somalia’s Ambassador to India Faduma Abdullahi Mohamud, Tunisia’s Ambassador Nejmeddine Lakhal, Ethiopia’s Ambassador Dr. Tizita Mulungeta, Acting High Commissioner for Trinidad and Tobago, Stacey Hinds, received awards in different categories.

Indian Institute of Human Rights, mid December 2019, honoured Mrs. Kapijimpanga with the 2019 Prestigious Universal Human Rights Promotional Award for diplomats.

“President Edgar Lungu has a woman Vice President, woman Chief Justice, woman Deputy Central Bank Governor, Women Ambassadors like myself and my Deputy, resulting from his role as UN ‘He For She’ Promoter,” Mrs. Kapijimpanga said.

Meanwhile, Somalia’s Ambassador to India Faduma Abdullahi Mohamud said her country had 25% gender parity in parliament targeting 50% soon.

And Tunisia’s Ambassador Nejmeddine Lakhal said the recent Global Gender Report reveals that economic opportunity closing gap might take over 75 years and called for greater efforts to bridge the gap while his Ethiopian counterpart Dr. Tizita Mulungeta added, “we call on men to be involved in gender parity discussions.”

And Acting High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago, Stacey Hinds, said her country only allowed three months Maternity Leave for women to integrate fully in workplace gender parity issues.

This was contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India Bangwe Naviley.