Kasenengwa Businessman Donates Service Van To Community

Charles Banda says he has decided to plough back to the community where he grew up from.
Apart from the community service van, Mr Banda has also donated iron sheets and cement to Kambwatike, Nyongo and Mkowe Primary schools worth K40, 000.
He said his family had further purchased a generator for Mkowe Primary School.
“I have donated iron sheets and building materials to various schools
because I know the challenges that these schools are facing because I
am a son of a teacher. I think you have seen that wherever we have
gone to donate cement, the cry of the schools is that the toilets are
poor and teachers houses are bad and because of this, teachers do not
stay in schools,” Mr Banda said
He said he would help people form associations to enable them
benefit from government’s empowerment programmes.
5 Comments
Timberland
May the Good Lord remember you as u have remembered your community
Dj wise
Good to remember where you have come from..continue with the same spirit.
Jimmy shaba
Position for 2021
Jimmy shaba
Positioning for 2021
TEMPLE
Comment: a good leader speaks volumes of his in born character. Other than the classical and emulative leadership. Keep it up dear man.