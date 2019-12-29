Kasenengwa Businessman Donates Service Van To Community

A Kasenengwa businessman has donated a service van to the Kasenengwa community worth K142, 000.

Charles Banda says he has decided to plough back to the community where he grew up from.

Apart from the community service van, Mr Banda has also donated iron sheets and cement to Kambwatike, Nyongo and Mkowe Primary schools worth K40, 000.

He said his family had further purchased a generator for Mkowe Primary School.

“I have donated iron sheets and building materials to various schools

because I know the challenges that these schools are facing because I

am a son of a teacher. I think you have seen that wherever we have

gone to donate cement, the cry of the schools is that the toilets are

poor and teachers houses are bad and because of this, teachers do not

stay in schools,” Mr Banda said

He said he would help people form associations to enable them

benefit from government’s empowerment programmes.