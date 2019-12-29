Kawambwa to Get Israeli Supported Farm Block

The Israelis have made progress in setting up base in Pambashe Constituency of Kawambwa district for the construction of a farm block and agricultural training centre.

President Edgar Lungu assigned a ministerial delegation in 2017 that included then Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya, Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone, then Finance Minister Felix Mutati, Lands Minister Jean Kapata and Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa to Angola on a learning mission where a similar project had been successfully executed.

After the trip, the President made a decision to replicate the project in the Luena Farming Block on a 2,600-hectare farm.

Over 1,000 hectares have been cleared in readiness for the construction of an ultra-modern and high-tech training school for farmers.

Meanwhile, Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa, who visited the site in Chibote area, described the project as a game changer.

“When His Excellency President Edgar Lungu sent us (Cabinet Ministers) to Angola, his vision was to do this here in the Luena Farming Block. This is impressive. Let me thank the President for making this a reality,” Chilangwa said.

Project Manager Stephanie Biuke told the Minister that 16 centre pivots were earmarked for installation on the commercial farm while construction of the training school had started.

Stephanie said high value crops for the export market will be produced by both the anchor farm and outgrower scheme.