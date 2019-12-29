The US Government Still Committed To The Partnership With Zambia

The United States Department of State has said despite the Zambian government’s request to have its Ambassador Daniel Foote withdrawn, the American government is still committed to the partnership between the two countries.

The Department of State has, however, said the Zambian government’s statement that the Ambassador’s position in Zambia was no longer tenable is as good as declaring him persona non grata.

“We are dismayed by the Zambian government’s statement that Ambassador Foote’s position ‘is no longer tenable,’ which we consider to be the equivalent of a declaration that the Ambassador is Persona Non Grata. Despite this action, the United States remains committed to our partnership with the Zambian people. We seek an open and frank relationship of mutual respect, commensurate with the generous aid provided to the Zambian people by the United States,” read, in part, the Department of State’s statement.

It continued, “The Department of State works tirelessly to protect and promote the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all human beings around the world, regardless of gender, religious belief, national origin, sexual orientation, or economic circumstance. The United States firmly opposes abuses against LGBTI persons.”

It stated that governments have an obligation to ensure that all people can freely enjoy the universal human rights and fundamental freedoms to which they are entitled.

“As Secretary Pompeo said in September 2019, ‘Unalienable rights are at the core of who we are as Americans. We abhor violations of these rights, whenever and wherever they are encountered,'” stated the Department of State.

