The US Government Still Committed To The Partnership With Zambia

The United States Department of State has said despite the Zambian government’s request to have its Ambassador Daniel Foote withdrawn, the American government is still committed to the partnership between the two countries.
The Department of State has, however, said the Zambian government’s statement that the Ambassador’s position in Zambia was no longer tenable is as good as declaring him persona non grata.
“We are dismayed by the Zambian government’s statement that Ambassador Foote’s position ‘is no longer tenable,’ which we consider to be the equivalent of a declaration that the Ambassador is Persona Non Grata. Despite this action, the United States remains committed to our partnership with the Zambian people. We seek an open and frank relationship of mutual respect, commensurate with the generous aid provided to the Zambian people by the United States,” read, in part, the Department of State’s statement.
It continued, “The Department of State works tirelessly to protect and promote the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all human beings around the world, regardless of gender, religious belief, national origin, sexual orientation, or economic circumstance. The United States firmly opposes abuses against LGBTI persons.”
It stated that governments have an obligation to ensure that all people can freely enjoy the universal human rights and fundamental freedoms to which they are entitled.
“As Secretary Pompeo said in September 2019, ‘Unalienable rights are at the core of who we are as Americans. We abhor violations of these rights, whenever and wherever they are encountered,'” stated the Department of State.
©Zambia Reports 2019.
24 Comments
LN
If America is fully committed to world peace and human rights why not help dismantle Boko Halam which has so far killed over 35000 innocent people in Nigeria over selfish motives?
Chuma
ηιgєяια ιѕ ησт тнє мємвєя σƒ тнє υη(υηιтє∂ ηαтισηѕ) ѕσ αмєяι¢αη ¢αη ησт ∂σ αηутнιηg.. υηℓєѕѕ ηιgєяια ωαѕ ∂є мємвєя σƒ υη
Muka
You are right, Nigeria is not a member of United Nations
muzo
Daniel foote was thinking that his talkertive wil prevent the american government from granting aid 2 the zambian government.Hence,his policy has not worked.waona manje? kwabene kukula akafumo wacefya akanwa.
Blair
Fourntini
Whiteson
LN don’t just comment anyhow you turn yourself into a laughing stock, search and research read Wikipedia and come to your senses!
Whiteson
The US Department of State has repeated what Foote said meaning US is in support of it’s Ambassador’s position and clearly against Zambia’s position
Justin
Absolutely some are commenting because the reading excites them without understanding the real issue…
Andrew Mbewe
Zambia shall not support gayism
Muka
And corruption?
Fyantha
What is the source of the news. It appears to be a mixture of the past and present. Help me understand. When did the US issue such statements?
Cent
Comment
We Strongly Believe That Zambia Is A Christian Nation And Stand That Those Gay Married May Not Persist Into Our Country
Herv Rena
Thanks to America,I thought they would fix us with sanctions We are lucky Trump is busy fighting for his position.
David
“We are dismayed by the Zambian government”It should have read;”we are displayed by ambassador D.Foote’s utterances.” ie bordering on interference into internal affairs of ……. OK,what is the meaning of this?
Doubt Katwishi
This is an indirect admission of America that Foote crossed the line. We are Zambians capable of governing ourselves. Foreigners shall not come and impose their opinion on us just bcoz of aid given.Those who were in support of Foote in the name of aid should be ashamed of themselves. Isoni e buntu.
Monk
# Herv Rena. This is not a matter of being lucky. Our government has just demonstrated that they are not puppets to America just because of the aid received. If not careful Americans can rule Zambia indirectly. Kudos to our govt for being patriotic and not puppets.
Whiteson
Doubt Katwish, how can it be an indirect admission? America is “dismayed” disheartened that Zambia could declare it’s Ambassador’s stay in Zambia a persona non grata (Latin: “person not appreciated” and prohibited? How can it be an admission when America is very clear and repeating Foote’s position “….The United States firmly opposes abuses against LGBTI persons.”…..
….”governments have an obligation to ensure that all people can freely enjoy the universal human rights and fundamental freedoms to which they are entitled…” Doubt you think this is an admission?
Doubt Katwishi
The fact that they have continued being in partnership despite Foote being sent away, is a strong indication that they feel Foote crossed the line according to diplomatic ethics. If not, knowing Americans they would not have continued to be in partnership. As people predicted, they would have even withdrawn aid.Yes, they have maintained their position against abuse to LBTI, however they are quick to mention that it is America. In short they have maintained their position while respecting ours.
Jungle unchained
LGBTI they are fundamental rights according to the American government,but we say it’s against the order of nature.america keep your boundary and we will keep our stance against LGBTI fuck off.
Whiteson
Jungle unchained, “….but we say it’s against the order of nature…” why don’t you tell the maker of those two man-made robots in Kapiri who were arrested and imprisoned 15years to stop making such anti-Order of nature robots? Or where they also created by your God? in his own image? …what a poor workmanship and bad image!!!
Jungle unchained
Whateson,analyse my sentiments carefully.
Ubuntu
Comment Gays are repeating this article. This article was written a week ago. However, as Zambians we are Christians and follow what the Bible says. God made Adam and Eve and asked them to fill the world through heterosexism and not homosexuality. In addition, God destroyed Sodom and Gomora due to homosexuality. We as Zambians do not want God to destroy Zambian because of homosexuality. I therefore ask homos to go to countries where homosexuality is encouraged. ln conclusion, Why should any country disrespect our right to heterosexism as a country and make us go against our Christian principles. Awe twakana mwe!!!
bb
FOOTE WASNT WRONG..WHAT HE SAID WS TRUE. WE HAVE A BUNCH OF THIEVES IN GOVERNMENT WALKING FREELY Y JAIL SOMEONE FOR FIFTEEN YEARS.WHAT HE MEANT IS THT IT WS TOO MUCH. MORE OVER HOMOSEXUALITY IS THERE IN ZAMBIA BE IT IN SECRET OR PUBLIC.. IT’S EVEN WORSE IN OUR PRISONS.IF THS KIND OF PUNISHMENT WS GIVEN TO THESE THIEVES WHO HAVE BUILT MIRACLE HSES ZAMBIA WOULD HAVE BEEN MORE RESPECTED N BETTER..IT MAKE NO SENSE
Dr Fonicks
The US ambassador highlighted two issues which were all sensitive. Only the one about gayism has been discussed and condemned, which is very right in accordance with the Zambian constitution and our African norms and traditions. The other issue concerning plundering of our resources was clearly swept under the carpet. This equally, is a very serous issue which has not been handled by the President in the so called interest of the nation. Does it mean that only Hon Kabanshi misappropriated national resources ? Of course not. The silence from State House on corruption issues makes people wonder. Any sensitive issues raised must be attended to not just pick one and give the other a blind eye. We have been taken for a ride. Temulandu bane, sekelenimo elyo ifwe tuculilemo. In icibemba we say “Icipuba, ciketila umuto, impanda ikatobela panshi”.