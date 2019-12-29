Zimbabwe VP’s Wife Charged With Attempting To Murder Husband

The wife of Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been charged with attempting to murder her husband.
Marry Mubaiwa appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court where she was also charged with money laundering and fraud.
Mubaiwa was described by the state-run Herald newspaper as “the estranged wife” of Chiwenga, waved to journalists as she entered the courts holding cellphones.
The magistrate ordered that she remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
She is accused of trying to kill her husband in South Africa in July. First, she tried to deny medical treatment to Chiwenga by insisting he stays at a hotel instead of a hospital when he was flown to South Africa for emergency medical treatment, according to the charge sheet.
Security officers later took Chiwenga to hospital, the charge sheet said.
Mubaiwa allegedly went to the hospital on July 8, asked the security to leave the room and “while alone” with Chiwenga, she “unlawfully removed the medical intravenous drip as well as a central venous catheter”, causing him to bleed profusely, according to the charge sheet.
She forced her husband off the hospital bed and tried to lead him out of the ward before being intercepted by his security details, it was alleged.
Chiwenga later went to China where he received medical treatment for four months and he returned to Zimbabwe in November. On his return from China, Chiwenga said he was suffering from “idiopathic oesophageal stricture”.
Mubaiwa is also accused of laundering about $1m to neighbouring South Africa by pretending to pay for goods that were never brought into Zimbabwe, according to the charges.
She was seen as close to her husband before and immediately after he led the military coup that forced the late former president, Robert Mugabe, to resign in 2017.
Mubaiwa faded from the limelight as she and her husband began to suffer ill-health, both with visibly swollen hands. She has not been seen in public with Chiwenga since he returned from China in November.
15 Comments
Fyantha
Very bad girl. Let her know the law
Atase!
These murderers of nowadays. Going for a vice president will change nothing. It’s the president who drives everything from oppression to corruption.
Your friend in South Africa went for Zuma although she failed
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Bad girl indeed
Jungle y
The handful ✋ need of money leads to sinful needs,if she wasn’t intercepted the Man could have died. thanks to the security wings for been vigilant.job well done, the nature of a woman is to love, to care and to support.but do not take advantage of her,coz she has all the chances to destroy you.
Skb
Small girl will childish ideas of being HAPPY WIDOW. She must have been a street kid before scooping her marriage to the General.
TEMPLE
Comment: what a silly woman, she is. Thats why an adage says a woman is part of wealth, never to be trusted as a full human-being. She was at creation, gotten from a wicked man & never a full human being. Thats why the equation of equality does not & will never work out between man & a woman,in the eyes of our creator,jehovah-elohim. Only in matters of salvation, perhaps.
Km
I don’t even believe this , this is a lia
PJC
The article states that she tried to kill her husband in South Africa which to me would suggest that charge is for courts in South Africa, not Zimbabwe. Zim courts have no jurisdiction on the attempted murder charge, if it was committed in South Africa as alleged. This case epitomises the rot the country has found itself in when a self serving corrupt elite and illegitimate government is in charge, propped up by a brainwashed and ill trained and incompetent military.
The One
That bust is quite an asset.
Kasonkama reuben
Devilish woman with devilish mind. She daz not deserve to live. She is taking the law into her own hands ba mukakefye
Kasonkama reuben
If u do evil expect evil. The better place 4 her is prison.
Kasonkama reuben
Ruthless woman. Thats men let us becareful when choosing a life patner.coz wil end up marrying a murderer
Chipo
That’s very sad indeed
Kay
Sad news mwebantu
muzo
Ukucilolesha bwino bwino ci Mary mubaiwa,cilemoneka shetani type imisubile,ukupenta imilomo,ifima wig nemifwalile awe sure! ni shonongo fye umutuntulu.