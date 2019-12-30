AfDB Lifts Sanctions On Zambia

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has lifted sanctions imposed on Zambia after the country defaulted on payment of a $1.4 million debt.
The Government last week admitted that the AfDB had imposed sanctions on it, but assured that everything was being done to clear the arrears.
Following the payment of the outstanding $1.4 million by the government, the AfDB has stated in a letter to the Director of Public Debt Management at the Zambian Ministry of Finance that following the clearance of the Group’s Bills, it had since immediately lifted the sanctions accordingly.
Following the default on the loan, the Zambian government attributed the delay to the depreciating kwacha against the United States dollar since the loan is dollar denominated.
The Bank Group’s Policy and Procedures for the Recovery of Arrears and Loans disallows signing of any new loan on arrears of more than three months while arrears of more than six months attract a suspension of payment to specific loans or total suspension if one of the loans to the borrower has been fully disbursed.
More than nine months of arrears attract sanctions of total suspension of disbursements and granting of new loans.
