Bowman Calls Out HH, Kambwili

Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says Hakainde Hichilema and Chishimba Kambwili should be more prepared for him in 2020.

He said he will not sit and watch President Edgar Lungu getting insulted by “uncultured characters”.

Lusambo said this when he addressed PF Kabushi constituency officials on Friday.

” I don’t like to see the President insulted. For me, it’s a no to insulting the President because of a few selfish individuals. We want in 2021, before the votes are counted, the President should even start drinking coffee. Benefits of being in the running government… The President can’t say everyone will be MP, councillor, no, there is only one person, so I am the picture of Kabushi constituency to the President,” he said.

“The game is on in 2020. Whoever wants to come should come, if it’s Hakainde (UPND Leader), let him come, if it’s Kambwili (NDC leader), let him come and face me, I’m game in 2020.”

He said the constituency had not done much in terms of women and youth empowerment.

Lusambo said selected roads in Lubuto would be done by April 2020.

“We have not done well in women and youth empowerment and some selected projects. Going forward, we need to see what we can do to the people. The people that voted for us, what can they see so that they vote for us again in 2021? Edgar Lungu has told me that some selected roads in Kabushi will be done by April 2020. Now what will the women benefit? We started the process of empowerment. The same women have refused to do the keeping of chickens, but coming back to change, what are we going to do? Go back and organise and tell us what you want to be done,” he said.

He said the PF needs a lot of votes in 2021.

“We need a lot of votes in 2021, but how will we get that? We need voter registration and get a lot of NRCs, we need to double the votes of 2016. In 2021, we should give Edgar Lungu not less than 45, 000 votes. Where will the votes will come from? I know where they will come from. We need to be number one again on the Copperbelt,” Lusambo said.