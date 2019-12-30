Chanda Kasolo Shown The Door

Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo has been fired.

Mr. Kasolo has had his contract terminated following his statement on Sunday where he said the presidential directive to have top civil servants’ salaries cut was “voluntary”.

He announced his own dismissal in a message to media institutions he worked closely with saying “Hello everyone, I have had my contract terminated following my radio and TV show last night regarding the directive to cut salaries. I really enjoyed working with you. God bless and please give your support to the incoming PS. Love you all. Chanda Kasolo”.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe, last week issued a statement in which President Lungu directed the salary cuts for himself at 20% and between 10% and 15% for ministers and other top senior government officials.

However, Mr. Kasolo said the presidential directive on salary cuts was final for President Lungu but voluntary for ministers and other top civil servants.

©Zambia Reports 2019.