Chanda Kasolo Shown The Door

Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo has been fired.
Mr. Kasolo has had his contract terminated following his statement on Sunday where he said the presidential directive to have top civil servants’ salaries cut was “voluntary”.
He announced his own dismissal in a message to media institutions he worked closely with saying “Hello everyone, I have had my contract terminated following my radio and TV show last night regarding the directive to cut salaries. I really enjoyed working with you. God bless and please give your support to the incoming PS. Love you all. Chanda Kasolo”.
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe, last week issued a statement in which President Lungu directed the salary cuts for himself at 20% and between 10% and 15% for ministers and other top senior government officials.
However, Mr. Kasolo said the presidential directive on salary cuts was final for President Lungu but voluntary for ministers and other top civil servants.
Impyakusu ichinyo
Impumi ubukulu yamiletelela
Bwafya
I don’t under stand ,some one to crarify for this
Final
manipulating and diluting what the closest person to the president has said after consultation with the president
A.Uhuru Moonga
I want to believe the president meant well. He is also human who’s bound to make mistakes and in need of corrections when necessary. It seems the minister did not consult the big man before making those pronouncements. What do u expect?
Fyantha
Yaaaaaaah. Be careful in comments.
Or you will be cited.
gift hamweene kauta
Hmmm
McDonald
Too bad
Kokoliko
Mr ECL sir there too many problems in your cabinet clean them, then 2021 is ours
Hon DM
Uzamuziba yesu you thort you’re chanda Kabwe, that young man is inteligent not you
Nyengo
Mr president direct zesco unproducive which made zambia airways 2 die. In zambia airways a worker and family enjoyed free filghts 2 and from. I wish mr kasolo GOD’S BLESSING.
Junta
Cutting of salaries for top senior government officials isn’t enough. Cut or reduce on International visits, avoid The Jet completely. Minimize the number of delegations accompanying the president and other Ministers going abroad. With these at least you can improve the sinking economy
P.M
Also minimize friends coming for jolly rides like Findlay
Mr Peace
Ok,point taken but now rise those of civil servants.
Herv Rena
Desperate measures everywhere, fuel hikes,Electricity hikes,the dollar affecting businesses and no salary hikes.What happened to our manifesto more money in pockets within 90 days?
Gershom ingwe
My friend just forget about manifesto ndiye politics
Martin
Mr lungu what about stealing??
Are u not cutting it off kkkkkk