Court Detains Chita Lodge Owner After Revocation Of Bond In Money Laundering Case

Chita Lodge director James Chungu has been detained by the Lusaka Magistrates pending ruling scheduled for January 14, 2020 on an application by the State to confirm the revocation of his bond for allegedly interfering with a State witness.

Magistrate Nsunge Chanda on Monday ordered the detention Chungu, who is jointly charged with former Zambia Air Force commander Lieutenant General Eric Chimese, on grounds that the bond given to him by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) was no longer binding as it had already been revoked by the commission after it accused him of interfering with a witness.

The court’s decision may see Chungu spending New Year in prison as he awaits the court’s final ruling on the revocation of his police bond.

Lt Gen Chimese and Chungu are charged with abuse of authority of office and money laundering involving two properties in Ibex Hill and Lilayi area in Lusaka.

The State in this case lodged a complaint against Chungu that he interfered with a witness Tendai Joe Masaka, a Zimbabwean.

During the course of trial, chief State advocate Gameliel Zimba asked magistrate Chanda to cancel Chungu’s police bond for allegedly interfering with a witness in the matter.

Zimba told magistrate Chanda that Chungu was allegedly on record of having reached out to Masaka, whom he had asked to leave the country in view of the court case.

Masaka, who was called as the 7th State witness, during trial informed the court that Chungu allegedly gave him a K700 and asked him to flee the country but he declined.

And Chungu’s arresting officer Kwaleyela Mukelabai confirmed that the accused had interfered with the course of justice and hence his decision to cancel the bond.

Chungu, however, when given an opportunity to defend himself last week, denied the allegations, saying he was shocked with the accusations by the State as he only knows Masaka as his contractor and a person that he owed some money.

When the matter came up for ruling on Monday on whether to confirm the cancelling of Chungu’s bail, Lt Gen Chimese was not before court as he was reported to be unwell.

One of Chungu and Lt Gen Chimese’s defence lawyers, Kelvin Bwalya Fube, applied for an adjournment but magistrate Chanda said before setting the new date for ruling, she was detaining Chungu until January 14, 2020 when she would deliver the ruling.

Magistrate Chanda said she noted and acknowledged the reasons given by Lt Gen Chimese of not being before the court because of being unwell but since the State had already revoked Chungu’s bond, she was detaining him until January 14, 2020.

At this point, Chungu’s lawyers attempted to make an application but the court ordered the prosecution to call another matter.

Chungu, through his lawyers, requested to meet the court in chambers but after the court returned, his case was not recalled and both parties walked out of the courtroom.