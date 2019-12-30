  1. Home
  FAZ Fires Communications Manager
FAZ Fires Communications Manager

The Football Association of Zambia has terminated the contract of Communications Manager Mwazipeza Sakala Chanda.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala has confirmed the departure of Chanda in a statement.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has parted ways with Communications Manager Mwazi Chanda. The two parties have parted ways on mutual consent, with Ms. Chanda being around until January, 2020 month end,” said Kashala in a statement.

Chanda joined FAZ in April, 2019 and was the first ever woman Communications Manager.

Chanda took over from Desmond Katongo who resigned in April.

5 Comments

  1. Mr Peace

    What’s wrong with that position in FAZ?Tilipo ise,try us…..

    Reply

  2. Fyantha

    What is the relationship between Chanda Kasolo and Mwazipeza Sakala Chanda. All fired at almost the same time. Why?
    Oooooooooh

    Reply

  3. Fredrick muzeya

    What’s happening in Zambia kashi

    Reply

  4. Junta

    What’s happening to the Chandas?
    Ama fire 🔥

    Reply

  5. Vh

    Is it a new year gift.

    Reply

