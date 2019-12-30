FAZ Fires Communications Manager

The Football Association of Zambia has terminated the contract of Communications Manager Mwazipeza Sakala Chanda.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala has confirmed the departure of Chanda in a statement.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has parted ways with Communications Manager Mwazi Chanda. The two parties have parted ways on mutual consent, with Ms. Chanda being around until January, 2020 month end,” said Kashala in a statement.

Chanda joined FAZ in April, 2019 and was the first ever woman Communications Manager.

Chanda took over from Desmond Katongo who resigned in April.