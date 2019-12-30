Kambwili Accuses PF Of Neglecting People And Focusing On 2021

National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Chishimba Kambwili has condemned the formation of the Mobilisation Committees by the ruling Patriotic Front.

Speaking at his residence in Luanshya, Kambwili has charged that those in government have now pre-occupied themselves with retaining power in 2021 and not addressing issues affecting Zambians.

He has alleged that should those in office remain blind to issues affecting Zambians, the country’s economy will, according to him, be worse than that of Zimbabwe.

Kambwili has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to change his governance approach and begin to respond to issues affecting Zambians and hold on to the alleged preoccupation with the 2021 elections.

He said with Zambians only accessing electricity for about 5 hours a day, the economy is headed for a further downturn hence the need for President Edgar Lungu to quickly realise problems the country is faced with.

“To find that at a time people are suffering the economy is going down, people are continuing to refuse that we are not in a crisis, those in government today are not concentrating on finding solutions to the so many problems we are faced with as a country, the only thing that they are interested in right now is to find ways of how they can continue in government by winning the 2021 general elections and beyond,” Kambwili has charged.

But when contacted, Patriotic Front Mobilisation Committee Chairperson Richard Musukwa said the ruling party will not put aside its policies in the name of retaining power in 2021.

He said government still remains committed to delivering as per campaign promise and will not compromise that through the formation of mobilisation committees.

Musukwa, who is Chililabombwe Member of Parliament, said the mobilisation committees are aimed at bringing back to the PF people like him who left.

“This is not a committee that has been formed today; this is a committee that has been in existence and you know honourable Kambwili my brother knows the value of mobilisation, and make no mistake Kambwili is a politician he knows the impact the mobilisation committee will make, PF is committed to ensuring the values of the pro-poor polices are enhanced across the Republic of Zambia in the interest of the party,” Musukwa said.

