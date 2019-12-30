Kitwe Round Table Donates Mattresses To Orphanages To Host Street Kids To Be Removed From The Streets Of Kitwe

As the day gets near to remove street kids in the Central Business District in Kitwe, the Stakeholders Committee have received a donation of mattresses from the Kitwe Round Table Number 2.

The Committee through Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu had given themselves up to 31st December, 2019 to have all street kids re-integrated into families while genuinely vulnerable ones pushed into identified orphanages.

With the date now closer, the Kitwe Round Table Number 2 have come on board with 25 mattresses at a cost of over K4,950 to the committee to be handed over to the identified orphanages.

Kitwe Round Table Number 2 Vice President Chishimba Kaela said the donation is meant to help the committee meet its target of removing street Kids from the Central Business District.

He said the idea is also meant to supplement efforts of the orphanages in taking care of the vulnerable in the society.

Kaela said as a partner in development, the table found it fit to make the contribution through its Community Service Programme and hoped that the donation would help in making accommodation comfortable.

“One of our efforts is to give back to the community and this is one of our giving back to the community. We thought it best to donate these mattresses after seeing your efforts in trying to decongest the streets. We hope that the street kids will have something to sleep on,” Kaela stated.

Meanwhile, Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe who received the donation on behalf of the Committee said the donation will go a long way in ensuring streets kids have somewhere to sleep once removed from the streets.

“Clearly what you have demonstrated this morning is a commitment to what residents of Kitwe should be able to do, chip in, in their little ways. We have identified three facilities, our tour revealed the need for bunker beds and mattresses and obviously what you are donating today will go towards that intervention,” Kang’ombe said.

He said the local leadership will work towards finding a solution to the challenge by not always waiting for government on everything that affects the community.

“We will not fold our arms and say government has failed to provide a solution. We must think, we must talk to each other, I know each one of us have family commitments but we need to support these efforts,” Kang’ombe added.

