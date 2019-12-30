Solwezi MP Tours Damaged Infrastructure After Heavy Rains

Solwezi Central Constituency Member of Parliament Stafford Mulusa has visited three public infrastructure that was left without roofs following heavy rains in Solwezi District.

The three facilities which include two schools (Kiikombe and Rodwell Mwepu Secondary) and a market (Kyawama) were left with roofs blown off following a heavy downpour.

Speaking after inspections, Mulusa said he was left disturbed with the natural calamity saying he has started engaging the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to help attend to the matter.

He said learning facilities need to be worked on as soon as possible before schools open to help accommodate learners.

Mulusa added that alternatively, Solwezi Municipal Council will also be engaged to ascertain the extent of damage on the facilities.

He said should the DMMU delay in repairing the facilities, the CDF committee will also be engaged to see possibilities of using the remainder of the CDF to repair the structures.

