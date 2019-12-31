“High Incidence Of Malaria In Chitambo District Reflection Of Mismanagement,” Says Health Minister

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has expressed grave concern at the high incidence of Malaria in Chitambo district of Central Province.

Dr. Chilufya said the high incidence of malaria was a reflection of bad management at district level and announced that he would be making changes to the district management team beginning with the district health director.

He said there was need for serious measures to be taken in the management of Malaria in the district, such as an integrated vector control program.

And Dr. Chilufya has ordered for a thorough cleanup of Chitambo Mission Hospital.

The Minister who conducted a quality assessment tour of the facility last night said he wanted to find a clean hospital when he gets back to inspect the facility in under 4 days.

He said cleanliness of a health facility was of utmost importance as a dirty environment only worked to compound the ailment of a patient.

He said in President Lungu’s transformative agenda, all health facilities had to meet the highest standards in quality health provision and cleanness status.

Dr. Chilufya was also unhappy that the hospital pharmacy was not consistent in updating the stock sheet stating that this was a recipe for drug pilferage. He however observed that the facility is commodity secure with all essential medicines available.

And the Minister announced that 2 more doctors and some nurses would be deployed to the institution to beef up the medical Staff.

He instructed that more cleaning staff be placed at the facility to ensure that it was always clean.

The Minister of Health is on a quality assessment tour of Health facilities countrywide.

