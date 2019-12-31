Public Transport Operators Cautioned On Fares

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has guided all bus transport operators not to adjust the current fares until such a time when the new fares are approved
This follows a meeting convened by transport operators and the agency today to determine the adjustment in bus fares following the increase in fuel pump price by the Energy Regulation Board last week.
The bus operators through the Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia have requested for authority from the RTSA to vary their current Road Service Licences by making adjustment of bus fares as stipulated under the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.
In a statement issued today, RTSA Head of Public Relations, Fredrick Mubanga, says the desired increase in bus fares would be effected after approval by all concerned stakeholders including the Ministry of Transport and Communications.
Subsection 12(d) of Section 108 of the Road Traffic Act No. of 2002 stipulates that, “a person applying for a Road Service Licence, and a holder of such a licence applying for its variation, shall submit to the Director of the RTSA, the rate of fares of the proposed services”.
Mr. Mubanga adds that Public Service Vehicle passengers are urged to report any bus operator charging inflated fares without approval from the RTSA.
©Zambia Reports 2019.
6 Comments
Fyantha
When are they going to Meet and approve. What a loss to transporters
adam eve
when you meet you guys be realistic. for a long time you have exploited the citizens by overcharging them. Short distances cost more than long distances, calculate distances and average fuel consumption and develop a fair fair chart for all destinations or else people will opt out for Truckers.
wala
But no one cautioned on fuel increase. Filundeni fye by 500% till 2021 when we change ubuteko, Pfools
francis silavwe josiah
Life is becoming so difficult to live,God help us please our hope and trust is in you our strength
konse konse
Wow!
Kalok
Next year prices will begin to come down. First they will go unbelievably high then come down a bit to soothe psychological expectations. So what was K10 will go to K50 and then come down to K30… Nimuuzani.