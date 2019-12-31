Public Transport Operators Cautioned On Fares

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has guided all bus transport operators not to adjust the current fares until such a time when the new fares are approved

This follows a meeting convened by transport operators and the agency today to determine the adjustment in bus fares following the increase in fuel pump price by the Energy Regulation Board last week.

The bus operators through the Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia have requested for authority from the RTSA to vary their current Road Service Licences by making adjustment of bus fares as stipulated under the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.

In a statement issued today, RTSA Head of Public Relations, Fredrick Mubanga, says the desired increase in bus fares would be effected after approval by all concerned stakeholders including the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Subsection 12(d) of Section 108 of the Road Traffic Act No. of 2002 stipulates that, “a person applying for a Road Service Licence, and a holder of such a licence applying for its variation, shall submit to the Director of the RTSA, the rate of fares of the proposed services”.

Mr. Mubanga adds that Public Service Vehicle passengers are urged to report any bus operator charging inflated fares without approval from the RTSA.

