Solwezi General Hospital Rejects MPs Donation Worth K25,000

Solwezi Central UPND Member of Parliament Stafford Mulusa has had his donation to Solwezi General hospital turned down by management at the Health Institution.

According to inside sources, the hospital management had been directed by Solwezi District Commissioner Rosemary Kamalonga not to receive the donation.

The assortment worth over K25,000 included 17 mattresses, 95 beddings among others.

It is being alleged that some members of staff had been threatened with dismissal had they gone ahead to receive the donation.

“It is regrettable that we have allowed politics everywhere, me I have not come here for politics that will come in 2021, I just thought I could extend a hand to the hospital but things have turned out to be this way,” Mulusa complained.

He has alleged that he had information indicating that the District Commissioner had told management at the Hospital not to receive the donation.

“Apparently it’s the District Commissioner but I will find time to talk to her and understand where the problem is, she is, I call her my mother, we have been in politics together for a long time but I will reach out to her,” he added.

And when contacted, Solwezi District Commissioner Rosemary Kamalonga denied having told management at the hospital to refuse the donation.

Kamalonga further refused to be dragged into the discussion.

“I am in charge of the District and not the Province, those donations go through provincial administration, so please I don’t want to say anything on this matter you can call the PS for the province,” Kamalonga said.

Meanwhile, North Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Manjimela’s mobile phone went unanswered.

